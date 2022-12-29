Who is Gabriel Paul Hall? Internet reacts as Jeff Ross prison roast special used to sentence man to death

Footage from comedian Jeff Ross' 2015 roast of Texas inmates has been used to sentence Gabriel Paul Hall to death. However, the convict's lawyers are arguing that it has been misused against him as evidence during his trial.

While filming Comedy Central's Jeff Ross Roasts Criminals: Live at Brazos County Jail, the 57-year-old personality interviewed convicted murderer Gabriel Hall, along with several other prisoners.

McKenzie Edwards @mckeds



We’re asking A Texas jail volunteered to let Comedy Central comedian Jeff Ross roast its inmates. It encouraged inmates to participate. Texas then used the footage to sentence my client, Gabriel Hall, to death.We’re asking #SCOTUS to review the constitutionality of Mr. Hall’s sentence. A Texas jail volunteered to let Comedy Central comedian Jeff Ross roast its inmates. It encouraged inmates to participate. Texas then used the footage to sentence my client, Gabriel Hall, to death. We’re asking #SCOTUS to review the constitutionality of Mr. Hall’s sentence. https://t.co/JFNFskKHDw

Hall was arrested in 2015 for the murder of retired college professor Edwin Shaar, Jr., and for brutally stabbing his disabled wife, Linda, (who survived) in 2011. At the time, Gabriel was an 18-year-old student at A&M Consolidated High School. He confessed to the crime and was sentenced to death by a Texas state court.

Gabriel Hall's defense attorneys are filing a petition to the Supreme Court arguing that before sentencing him with the death penalty, jurors were shown the clip from Jeff Ross' 2015 roast, violating Gabriel Hall's sixth amendment right to an impartial jury.

Gabriel Paul Hall has been a Texas death row inmate since 2015

Born on February 18, 1993, Gabriel Paul Hall is a native of Cebu City, Philippines, and used to live in the Children’s Shelter of Cebu until the age of six. He was adopted by Wes Hall and Karen Kruse Hall at the age of 11. Prior to that, his original family name was Espinosa-Cañada.

Wes happens to be a Brazos County justice of the peace and a former attorney, while Karen used to head the Central Texas Orphan Mission. They also adopted Gabriel's biological sister, Eralyn. According to Everybody Wiki, Gabriel's biological father, who resides in the Philippines, is also a convicted murderer.

A recent picture of Gabriel Paul Hall (Image via Law&Crime)

As mentioned earlier, Hall was convicted in 2015 for the 2011 murder of Edwin Shaar, Jr., and the attempted murder of his wife. Following this, in December 2011, a grand jury indicted him for capital murder.

Hall was aided by the Filipino American Legal Defense and Education Fund (FALDEF) in his legal proceedings of the murder trial, which was scheduled for October 2013. Despite multiple efforts by his lawyers, he was convicted and sentenced to death. Since 2015, Hall has been a Texas death row inmate at the Allan B. Polunsky Unit.

Twitter shows mixed reactions to Jeff Ross' video used against Gabriel Hall

On December 28, Hall's defense attorney McKenzie Edwards took to her Twitter handle to announce a petition filed in the Supreme Court to review the "constitutionality" of the convict.

Several Twitter users reacted to the situation, with some siding with Hall, while others blamed Jeff for interacting with the convict and making him suffer the death sentence.

Salt and Pepper @JBisAlwaysRight @mckeds I'm against the death penalty and I do believe the state very often violates the rights of the accused/convicted, but I also have no sympathy for your client in this context. You're not arguing he was tricked or coerced. Rather, it seems Iike he enjoyed himself. @mckeds I'm against the death penalty and I do believe the state very often violates the rights of the accused/convicted, but I also have no sympathy for your client in this context. You're not arguing he was tricked or coerced. Rather, it seems Iike he enjoyed himself.

Chris Kennedy @Chris_Kennedy2 @mckeds Ross was sent by the Texas state government, therefore he was an agent of the state government, therefore this should be a violation of the 6th Amendment. He was not a random civilian casually having a convo at a bar with the guy. They violated his non contact agreement. @mckeds Ross was sent by the Texas state government, therefore he was an agent of the state government, therefore this should be a violation of the 6th Amendment. He was not a random civilian casually having a convo at a bar with the guy. They violated his non contact agreement.

Joe @Wehback



So Ross joked w your client. Your client said too much & was sentenced to death. Ross is a comedian & not an arm of the state.



how is this different than say your client confessing to another inmate who then snitches? @mckeds This is an honest question because I honestly don’t know…So Ross joked w your client. Your client said too much & was sentenced to death. Ross is a comedian & not an arm of the state.how is this different than say your client confessing to another inmate who then snitches? @mckeds This is an honest question because I honestly don’t know…So Ross joked w your client. Your client said too much & was sentenced to death. Ross is a comedian & not an arm of the state. how is this different than say your client confessing to another inmate who then snitches?

Andrew aka Josey Wales @wambamdrebel @mckeds So it’s Jeff Ross’ fault that Hall murdered one person and attempted to murder another? Sounds like Hall got himself sentenced to death @mckeds So it’s Jeff Ross’ fault that Hall murdered one person and attempted to murder another? Sounds like Hall got himself sentenced to death

Anju Chirayil @fountofsarcasm @mckeds Good lord, y'all. This isn't about whether you think he is innocent, sympathetic, or deserving of mercy. It's about the state circumventing the law to violate someone's rights. If they can violate his, they can violate yours. Do you believe in the rule of law or don't you? @mckeds Good lord, y'all. This isn't about whether you think he is innocent, sympathetic, or deserving of mercy. It's about the state circumventing the law to violate someone's rights. If they can violate his, they can violate yours. Do you believe in the rule of law or don't you?

Chip Faust @cdfaust on post.news @ChipFaust @mckeds It's obvious the Ross footage was inadmissable, no matter how damning it might have been. Your client deserves a new sentencing hearing. If Texas was smart (big reach) they would commute the existing sentence and moot the question, but we all know that won't happen. @mckeds It's obvious the Ross footage was inadmissable, no matter how damning it might have been. Your client deserves a new sentencing hearing. If Texas was smart (big reach) they would commute the existing sentence and moot the question, but we all know that won't happen.

⚡️BigShiboltski @bigshibowski @mckeds Great, don’t use the footage. Have a retrial. If he is guilty of slashing a disabled woman’s throat based on the evidence, I hope they service justice. @mckeds Great, don’t use the footage. Have a retrial. If he is guilty of slashing a disabled woman’s throat based on the evidence, I hope they service justice.

Nicole Laderoute @nicoleladeroute @mckeds Sounds like your client spoke to the comedian willingly without council presence. I wouldn’t think that a right to a lawyer means that a lawyer is mandatory. @mckeds Sounds like your client spoke to the comedian willingly without council presence. I wouldn’t think that a right to a lawyer means that a lawyer is mandatory.

Jeff Ross' interaction with Gabriel Hall has been used against the latter

In 2015, Jeff Ross visited Brazos County Jail in Texas to film some footage for a Comedy Central special. The shooting went on for three days, where Ross interacted with people behind bars. The comedian explained he was visiting the jail because he believed in giving people second chances and to see if the inmates had jokes about their circumstances.

One of the inmates that Jeff Ross interviewed was Gabriel Hall, who at the time was awaiting trial for a murder committed in 2011. The interaction between the two did not make it to the final cut. However, prosecutors subpoenaed Comedy Central and obtained footage of the interaction between the two, and showed it to the jury at the time of Hall's trial.

As per the court documents, the clip showed Ross and Hall talking, with the latter making a racist joke and asking:

“What are you in for? Hacking somebody’s computer?”

Hall said, "Something like that," before another inmate remarked, "hacking being the operative word." Gabriel then jokingly responded that he took a machete to someone's screen.

When Jeff Ross called it "scary," Hall responded that he "wouldn't hurt a fly." When the comedian asked, "What about a human?" Hall said:

“Ah, they’re annoying.”

The prosecutors in the case used the video to claim that Hall had no remorse for his actions even after four years of committing them.

In 2019, Hall's attorneys argued that the footage had been used improperly and that it violated the convict's sixth amendment rights since he was not supposed to talk to anyone without his lawyers present. They also stated that the interaction between Ross and Hall resulted in a misinterpreted portrayal of the latter since he was joking with the former. However, the appeal was denied.

The Supreme Court has scheduled the criminal appeal for Gabriel Hall at a conference on January 6, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes