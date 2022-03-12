Unexpected Business 2 reportedly violated tobacco sale law

It has been reported that tvN show Unexpected Business 2 has violated the tobacco sale law. This occurred after the airing of the show's recent episode on March 10.

In this episode, the owners of the pop-up supermarket and cast members of the show, Cha Tae-hyun and Jo In-sung, were seen opening the supermarket for Day 2 of their business. Other cast members who joined them include Kim Woo-bin, Lee Kwang-soo, and Lim Joo-hwan. They joined the former as part-time employees in the show.

How did 'Unexpected Business 2' violate tobacco sales laws?

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare of South Korea, "promoting the sale of tobacco products by advertising and/or providing giveaways is in violation of the law."

This is precisely what Unexpected Business 2 had portrayed. Part-time employees Kim Woo-bin, Lee Kwang-soo, and Lim Joo-hwan's first customer of the day purchased cigarettes.

This customer went on to ask for a lighter. However, since none of them were initially able to find the same, they asked the customer:

"Have you purchased lighters from here before?"

The customer responded:

"They usually give me a lighter for free if I buy cigarettes."

Following this, Kim Woo-bin looked under the counters and found lighters, which he then handed over to the customer. While the cast members were delighted to make the day's first sale, the incident has now come under the spotlight.

Fans react to news of 'Unexpected Business 2's' violation

Fans took to allkpop's discussion thread to express that this law did not seem common enough for cast members to know about the same. Many also hoped that they would not get into trouble.

Quite a few fans wanted the incident looked into to ensure that the cast members did not face the brunt of this violation.

Reactions to tvN reality show 'Unexpected Business 2's' troubles (Image via allkpop)

It should be noted that K-Dramas aired on local broadcast channels including KBS, JTBC, tvN, and SBS do not feature scenes of any of the cast members smoking. While they may pick up a cigarette or announce that they want to go for a smoke, that is as far as it gets.

The most any show has portrayed is the silhouette of a man, his back to the camera, surrounded by the smoke haze.

Only Netflix originals such as Sweet Home and All of Us Are Dead do not adhere to these guidelines as they are not broadcast on television channels.

