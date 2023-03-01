Sex/Life season 2 cast list and characters explored

The second season of Netflix's Sex/Life will premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, March 2, 2023. The series tells the story of a woman who sets out on a nostalgic fantasy trip that causes some conflicts with her present.

Here's a short description of the series, as per Netflix's Tudum:

''Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) often isn’t sure what to make of her competing attractions to safe husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) and naughty music executive Brad Simon (Adam Demos). The suburban mom of two spends eight episodes ping-ponging between her desires and learning a lot about herself in the process.''

The series stars Sarah Shahi in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting roles. The first season premiered back in June 2021 and received mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Sex/Life season 2 cast list: Meet Sarah Shahi and others set to star in Netflix's upcoming drama series

1) Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly

Sarah Shahi plays the lead role of Billie Connelly in Netflix's Sex/Life. Billie is going through a profound existential crisis and longs for the kind of life she lived during her youth. Her journey forms the emotional core of the series.

Shahi has been quite impressive throughout the series' first season, and in the second season's trailer, she looks in terrific form, promising to deliver another memorable performance. Her other notable film and TV acting credits include Fairly Legal, The Rookie, and Bad Therapy, to name a few.

2) Mike Vogel as Cooper Connelly

Actor Mike Vogel dons the role of Cooper Connelly in Netflix's drama series. Cooper seems to be the perfect husband for Billie and therefore, he becomes devastated upon learning about Billie's dissatisfaction with her married life.

Vogel perfectly embodies his character's traits and his performance was one of the major highlights of the first season. He has previously appeared in The Brave, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and many more.

3) Adam Demos as Brad Simon

Adam Demos dons the role of Brad Simon in Sex/Life. Brad is Billie's ex-boyfriend, with whom she shares a deeply passionate relationship. Demos is brilliant in the role, capturing his character's raw charisma and charm quite convincingly.

His other acting credits include Unreal, A Perfect Pairing, and Falling Inn Love, among many more.

Supporting cast

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series also stars a number of other highly talented actors who essay pivotal supporting roles. They are as follows:

Margaret Odette as Sasha Snow

Li Jun Li as Francesca

Jonathan Sadowski as Devon

Dylan Bruce as Spencer

Darius Homayoun as Majid

In brief, about Sex/Life

The official trailer for Sex/Life season 2 was released by Netflix on February 14, 2023, and it offers a peek into the various crucial events set to unfold in the latest installment.

The gripping trailer opens with Billie telling her husband that she doesn't think their marriage is working out, which utterly devastates Cooper. She's then seen sharing a passionate kiss with Brad. Based on the trailer, viewers can expect a dramatic and eventful season that maintains the first season's raw, sensuous tone.

You can watch all the episodes of Sex/Life season 2 on Netflix on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

