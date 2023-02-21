Top 5 movies releasing in March 2023

With a bunch of amazing titles on their way, March is set to be a huge month for cinema lovers. 2023 has already seen some amazing movie releases throughout January and February. With March, the theaters are set to see a steady footfall for fans of all genres.

Ranging from thriller to action, and fantasy to horror, March will have it all. We will be treated to a number of sequels from major franchises, which also include an offering from the DC Extended Universe.

Even if you are not an ardent cinema lover, the month may just lure you in with the list of lucrative titles that it has to offer. In this article, we explore some of the best and most anticipated films of March, which may even turn out to be some of the major titles we will be seeing in 2023.

John Wick: Chapter 4, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and more - 5 of the best titles coming to theaters in March 2023

1) Creed III

Creed III (Image via MGM Studios)

Creed III is all set to make landfall in theaters across the U.S. in the first week of March. The sports drama film is the ninth installation of the Rocky series, and will also mark the feature directorial debut of Michael B. Jordan.

The film also stars Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Florian Munteanu, Wood Harris, and Phylicia Rashad in pivotal roles.

Creed III follows the events after the last film, with the son of former heavyweight champion Apollo Creed, Adonis Creed, taking center stage. He has been leading a successful life within the ring, as well as with his family. However, when his childhood friend Damian "Dame" Anderson resurfaces after his time in prison, the two decide to face each other in the ring.

Creed III will be the first film among the long list of Rocky films that will not feature Sylvester Stallone as the iconic Rocky Balboa. After a three-month postponement of the release date, fans are waiting with bated breath to experience the thrill within the ring. Creed III is set to release in theaters on March 3, 2023.

2) Scream VI

Scream VI (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Scream is one of the most popular slasher film series that has been running for over 25 years now. The franchise has had five films till date, along with an anthology series that aired for three seasons. Paramount Pictures is set to release the sixth installment of the franchise, Scream VI, on March 10, 2023.

The film will see the return of original cast members such as Courtney Cox, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Hayden Panettiere reprising their roles. New faces will include the likes of Samara Weaving, Dermont Mulroney, Henry Czerny, and Tony Revolori.

Scream VI follows the events after the last film and primarily revolves around the survivors. The four remaining survivors of Ghostface's attacks move to New York with the hopes of starting afresh. However, their new lives are again turned upside down when a new Ghostface killer appears and starts haunting them.

3) Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Warner Bros. Pictures is also ready to bring in their latest offering of superhero film in the DCEU franchise. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the sequel to the 2019 film, Shazam!, and will fit in as the 12th film in DCEU.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, the cast of the film includes Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Rachel Zegler, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Melen Mirren, and Djimon Hounsou in pivotal roles.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods revolves around Billy Batson and his family of foster siblings who have attained the magical powers of the sorcerer Shazam. When the three Daughters of Atlas, Hespera, Kalypso, and Anthea descend upon them to defeat and rob them off their powers, Shazam needs to put up a fight to stop them from destroying his family and the world.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will release in theaters in IMAX 3D on March 17, 2023.

4) John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Image via Lionsgate)

The John Wick franchise is one of the most popular action thriller film series of recent times from the house of Lionsgate. John Wick: Chapter 4 will be the latest offering in the series and will bring back Keanu Reeves in his role of the unstoppable mercenary, John Wick.

The film will also feature an ensemble cast that includes prominent actors like Laurence Fishburne, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Ian McShane, Natalia Tena, and others. John Wick: Chapter 4 will release in theaters on March 24, 2023.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will continue after the events of John Wick: Parabellum. The film will follow Wick as he discovers a way to defeat the High Table, the council of crime lords who govern the underworld.

However, he is faced with a new enemy with powerful alliances across the world, who even turns his old friends into enemies.

5) Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Image via dungeonsanddragons)

Dungeons & Dragons has been a hugely popular tabletop game for over 50 years now. The fantasy role-playing game has recently seen a surge in its popularity with more and more references in series like The Big Bang Theory and Stranger Things.

Paramount Pictures have made a reboot of the film trilogy that released between 2000 and 2012, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, set in the Forgotten Realms campaign setting.

The film is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who have co-written the screenplay with Michael Gilio. The cast of the film features prominent actors like Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith, and Jason Wong, among others.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is set to release in theaters on March 31, 2023.

These are some of the most anticipated titles set to release in the upcoming month. Be sure to catch these movies in the theaters with a bucket of popcorn, for an evening of guaranteed entertainment.

