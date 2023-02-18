John Wick 4 trailer: 3 key takeaways from the Keanu Reeves film

The John Wick franchise is one of the best action franchises in recent years, and the upcoming movie John Wick: Chapter 4 has been revealed to have the longest runtime out of all movies released so far, with 2 hours and 49 minutes of relentless action.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to be released theatrically in the United States on March 24, 2023, by Lionsgate. The official synopsis reads,

"John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes."

The film will see Keanu Reeves reprise his role as the legendary hitman John Wick. He will also be joined by Donnie Yen as Caine, Bill Skarsgård as The Marquis de Gramont, Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Shamier Anderson as The Tracker, and Lance Reddick as Charon.

John Wick: Chapter 4 key takeaways and what to expect from the upcoming movies

Guns, weapons, and exciting action sequences have always been staples of the John Wick movies, and this time around, they look even better and more extreme than before. The assassin now has new adversaries who are trying to take him down, and John must fight not only for his survival but even for his legacy.

The song playing in the trailer is Nas' Got Ur Self A..., which is from the rapper's 2001 album Stillmatic.

1) Stunning locations

We briefly see a stunning glimpse of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and also the beautiful Berlin Cathedral. Most of the film's shootings took place in Berlin and Paris starting on June 28, 2021.

Other locations include Japan and New York City. Principal photography was officially completed on October 27, 2021.

2) Laurence Fishburne returns as The Bowery King

The Bowery King first appeared in John Wick: Chapter 2. He was initially an underground crime boss but was backstabbed by his own men. The high table turned their backs on him, but he formed an alliance with Wick and is now sponsoring him. In the trailer, we see him bringing a suit to Wick and giving him weapons for his next mission.

The chemistry between Fishburne and Reeves on screen has always been a sight to cherish, beginning with the era of the Matrix movies.

3) A new dog as his partner in crime

Fans of the franchise are well aware of Wick's attachment to dogs. The plot of the first film is heavily centered around the murder of his dog, a beagle puppy that was gifted to him by his deceased wife.

John Wick: Chapter 4 @JohnWickMovie Nothing like the bond of a man and his pup. Nothing like the bond of a man and his pup. https://t.co/RwXPShxZrB

More dogs were featured in the film series, but in the trailer, we are made aware that Wick will be joined by a new dog.

Director Chad Stahelski previously explained the behind-the-scenes process of filming with dogs. He said,

"In order for the dog to be very playful, and safe, and have the confidence just like a human would, they have to spend time with each individual stunt guy. So we had to rotate every hour. One of our 10 main stunt team guys would go and play."

He continued,

"That was his job. He had to go play with the dogs, and get tackled by the dogs, and play Frisbee with the dog. So you get acclimated to our canine friend and then that's how we started working it."

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be theatrically released in the United States on March 24, 2023, by Lionsgate.

Poll : 0 votes