Who is "Bob the Dog" on TikTok? Pup up for adoption wins hearts online

Bob Parr, fondly renowned in the TikTok community as "Bob the Dog," has gone viral after he was overlooked at a New York adoption event.

On October 29, 2022, Brooklyn's Badass Animal Rescue hosted a pet adoption event in which Bob, a white terrier, was put up as well. TikToker Andrea Caceres, an illustrator, was a volunteer at the event and exchanged portraits for donations to the rescue. She posted a video on her TikTok, @petartbyandrea, which showed the three-year-old pup being passed up by prospective owners, which said:

"POV: you are at an adoption event and all the adoptable dogs are getting attention except for Bob, please someone get him a forever home."

The clip showed no one interacting or playing with three-year-old Bob. The "sweetest pup" has won over millions of people, with the video having garnered upwards of five million views.

"I'll take him": Bob the Dog wins hearts online, receives adoption applications

The heartbreaking video garnered attention from all over social media, with many sympathizing with the dog. Many insisted that they are ready to adopt him.

One user, @KimmyG, expressed their grief for Bob, saying:

"Awwwww my poor heart can't take it."

Who is "Bob the Dog"?

Bob Parr was named after a fictional superhero from Disney Pixar's The Incredibles . According to the Instagram page of Brooklyn's Badass Animal Rescue, he was dropped off at the shelter along with his wife, Helen, and two pups, Jack-Jack and Dash. Like him, his family was also named after the superhero outfit from the animated movie.

The agency also added that Bob suffered from health complications and "was looking for his forever home." Julie Zeilinger, his foster mom, commented that while people did interact with him, it was difficult as Bob is "shy" and was "overwhelmed." She also added that it took the dog about four months to finally warm up to everyone at the shelter.

On November 2, 2022, Andrea updated that Bob the Dog received around "40 applications" and the team is working to get him his "forever home." She updated her TikTok once again on November 7, 2022, stating with a sad emoji:

"Bob has tons of applications but he hasn’t find his match yet! "

Speaking about the viral video featuring Bob the Dog, a spokesperson for the shelter stated:

"We wish every video went viral of our dogs and others who need homes — look at how much interest and advocacy has resulted. The reality is, this doesn't happen often and there are so many deserving dogs who actually do get passed over (seniors, etc.) or don't receive as much attention at events."

"Bob the Dog" is not the first pet to take the internet by storm. In August, TikTok honored a three-legged canine who went viral after saving his family from a pack of wolves.

The family consists of a mother, a daughter, and three dogs. They were all vacationing in Alaska when a pack of wolves attacked. One of the dogs, Rosco, bravely fought them off and saved his family.

