Where to buy Adidas x Pixar 'The Incredibles' collection? Price, release date, and more explored

German sportswear giant Adidas is collaborating with the media conglomerate Pixar to release a footwear and apparel collection inspired by the iconic animated superhero franchise, The Incredibles. The dynamic duo will be releasing multiple footwear silhouettes and apparel items to celebrate the uniqueness of the Incredibles family by delivering something for all five members of the family.

The collaborative collection will come clad in movies and the Incredibles' logo colors of Vivid Red, Core Black, and Team Yellow. The footwear collection is inspired by the Super Suits worn by the movie characters in the 2004 movie.

The footwear and apparel collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers on November 8, 2022.

Adidas x Pixar collection features The Incredibles makeover of Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, and Candace Parker's signature silhouettes

Upcoming Adidas x Pixar 'The Incredibles' themed footwear and apparel collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

NBA and WNBA players are superheroes to thousands, and every move they make is studied by their fans as they lead by example. In the latest collaboration between Adidas and Pixar, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, and Candace Parker's signature silhouettes will be receiving a superhero-themed makeover.

The Adidas x Pixar The Incredibles collection channels the basketball player's inner superhero. The collection is led by Damian Lillard's signature Dame 8 silhouette. The silhouette pays a nod to Mr. Incredible and features the image of a super strong dad on the heel counters. The official site introduces the silhouette,

"A superhero both on and off the hardwood, Damian Lillard has a lot in common with Mr. Incredible. The leader of his family of supers, Mr. Incredible knows that hard work is what will inspire the next generation. Featuring graphics from Disney Pixar's "The Incredibles," these signature shoes from Damian Lillard and adidas Basketball are all about putting in the work."

The shoe can be availed at a retail price of $140. The next silhouette is from WNBA star Candace Parker's silhouette, Exhibit B, which is a nod to Elastigirl. The silhouette arrives in women's sizes and features a swirling accent on the lateral profile, while the graphic of Elastigirl is featured upon the yellow heel strap. The official site introduces the shoe,

"The Candace Parker Collection from adidas Basketball highlights the other-worldly work ethic of "Ace." The color scheme on the midsole and signature graphics on the heel webbing serve as a reminder that if you want to dominate the hardwood like Candace you have to put the work in from sunrise to sunset."

The Exhibit B sneakers can be purchased for a retail price of $120. The footwear collection is rounded out with the D.O.N. Issue #4 silhouette for Dash and Adidas Dame 8 sneakers for Jack-Jack.

Both the silhouettes feature fine details of both characters and can be purchased in kids' unisex sizes. The D.O.N. Issue #4 sneakers can be availed at a retail price of $100, and the Dame 8 Jack-Jack silhouette can be purchased at a retail price of $95.

The range includes finer details such as The Incredibles logos printed over all the sneakers. All four footwear silhouettes are accompanied by an apparel collection.

One can avail of the entire collection on the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers on October 8, 2022, at 3 pm GMT.

