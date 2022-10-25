What time will 'Property Brothers: Forever Home' season 7 air on HGTV? Format, cast, release date, and more

Property Brothers' Jonathan and Drew Scott are back with yet another season of home renovations and fixtures. Season 7 of their hit series, Property Brothers: Forever Home, will air on Wednesday, October 26, at 9/8c on HGTV.

On the show, the brothers are on a mission to help couples transform their houses into homes where they can put down their roots. In each episode, the brothers will unlock the full potential of each property to turn dream homes into reality.

All about Property Brothers: Forever Home

With season 7 set to premiere on Wednesday, October 26, the brothers will once again work their magic on homes where owners can happily spend the rest of their lives.

Embracing the casual California vibes, Jonathan and Drew will unlock a property’s full potential through thoughtful renovations and designs, suiting the families’ specific needs and wishes. Talking about the show, Drew told HGTV:

“When a family buys a house, they know when it’s the right one — the fixer upper where they can spend all their time and grow old together. But, before they know it, years go by and the house hasn’t changed.”

To this, Jonathan added:

“Renovations cost more than they imagine, so their ‘diamond in the rough’ stays rough for years. That’s why we’re here—to help families unlock the dreams in their uninspiring houses.”

This season, fans will also get a glimpse into the Brothers’ personal lives.

What to expect from the premier episode of Property Brothers: Forever Home season 7?

In episode 1 of the show, viewers will see the twins renovating a couple’s property that’s been in their family for generations.

Although the house is filled with sentimental memories of family parties and holiday gatherings, it hasn’t been remodeled since the ’80s.

The brothers will now do some major renovations so the couple can once again host celebrations of their Hispanic heritage and create special moments of their own.

The brothers will work on the dining room, kitchen, and entrance and create an inviting open concept that will be perfect for entertaining their extended family. They will also add a new living room with a freshly renovated fireplace and seating. The synopsis of episode 1, titled Big Family Big Reno, reads:

"A couple inherits a cherished family home, but it's cramped and dated, and it needs a major reno. Jonathan and Drew open up the main living area and refresh the 80s look so they can continue hosting extended family gatherings in style for decades to come."

Who are Jonathan and Drew Scott?

Jonathan and Drew Scott are Canadian reality television personalities best known for their TV series Property Brothers. Drew is also a realtor, and Jonathan is a contractor.

The show's success has led to several spinoffs, including Celebrity IOU, Property Brothers: at Home, Buying and Selling, and Brother vs. Brother, among others.

They are also the co-founders of Scott Brothers Entertainment, which creates and produces films, digital content, and TV shows. The brothers have also launched the home furnishings brand Scott Living and its subsidiary, Dream Homes.

Drew is married to Linda Phan, and together they are parents to a son. Meanwhile, Jonathan has been in a relationship with actress Zooey Deschanel since his divorce from Kelsy Ully.

Tune in to HGTV on Wednesday, October 26, to watch the new season of Property Brothers: Forever Home. The show can also be streamed and discovery+.

Poll : 0 votes