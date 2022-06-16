What are Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel’s net worth? Couple reveals their newly renovated home in Los Angeles

After two years of hard work, Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have finally renovated their new abode, Park House. The couple purchased the five-bedroom in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles in June 2020. They then gave their new home a complete makeover with stunning wallpaper, tiles, and wall colors.

The net worth of real estate agent Jonathan Scott is $100 million dollars while his actress wife Zooey Deschanel's net worth is $25 million. The couple began dating in August 2019 after meeting on an episode of Carpool Karaoke.

All about Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel’s new home

Jonathan Scott and his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel recently revealed the interiors of their new Los Angeles home, which they bought in 2020. The couple immediately fell in love with the old charm of the house which was built in 1938. It was built by the acclaimed Hollywood “society architect” Gerard Colcord, who designed classic homes for Dean Martin and Harrison Ford among others.

Speaking about the new house, Zooey told Reveal magazine:

“As soon as we pulled into the driveway, we knew this house was special.”

After buying the “beautiful home with a lot of history” Deschanel's children — daughter Elsie Otter and son Charlie Wolf — visited the property. On seeing the massive property land, they asked, "Are we living in a park?" The couple thus, named their new home the Park House.

Deschanel's kids are from her previous relationship with Jacob Pechenik and the two share joint custody of the kids.

To remodel the house as per their taste, Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott focused on the construction and architectural details of the house. Meanwhile New Girl star Zooey worked on the interiors and created “dope-ass tile and upholstery” pin boards.

The project was “really hands-on” for the couple, who made sure to preserve the original look of the house. This was done “to pay homage to the architect and what was intended with the property.”

Upgrades made in Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel’s new home

Jonathan Scott made some upgrades to the new house. For instance, since the facade did not meet modern fire-safety codes, he replaced the white wooden siding with brick and wrapped the exterior in Rockwool insulation.

The single-height entryway with a curved staircase was changed into a double-height one with a traditional stair with an iron handrail and Moroccan-style runner. This gives the impression of a grand entryway to the visitors.

Reflecting on the 1938 era, the couple added custom millwork and a vintage chandelier. Speaking about the upgrades, Jonathan said:

“It still looks like it could be a 100-year-old home, but it’s now LEED-certified and will end up using less grid energy than a small apartment.”

In the house, Jonathan Scott also added Tesla solar roof tiles, a robust battery-storage system, as well as gray-water recycling from baths and sinks to use for toilets and irrigation. He further added nine Span smart panels and Carrier all-electric VRF heat pump HVAC system. All of these were installed, making the house not just “a smart house” but "a genius one.”

The outdoor spaces consist of a solarium, which Zooey always wanted. The solarium consists of an elegant glass ceiling, olive trees, a balcony that connects to each bedroom, and a fountain.

Speaking about the solarium, Zooey said:

“Jonathan knows whether an idea is practical or not. And he knew just how to turn this patio on the asymmetrical side of the house into a solarium.”

After two long years of various obstacles, the Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel finished their home. Talking about their new address, Zooey said:

“This is a house that suits our tastes and needs, aesthetically and functionally. Jonathan is so amazing at figuring that out. He’s been doing it for his clients for so long, and now he’s done that for us and our family.”

