Best of My Dog Stepped On a Bee TikTok trend

The My dog stepped on a bee TikTok trend has only gathered speed since it became viral as one of the lines actress Amber Heard uttered during her testimony in her defamation trial. The TikTok videos soon started going viral on other social media platforms too.

Her line, "My dog stepped on a bee" has been making rounds on TikTok and other social media sites in a number of creative ways. During the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp defamation case, Heard had said:

“That just… got fixed. We walked out of the trailer. At some point, my dog stepped on a bee. We went to the vet, and went on with our vacation.”

The birth of the "My dog stepped on a bee" TikTok trend

There have been a number of memes floating around Heard and the things that she spoke about during her testimony. However, creative people picked up the one line and added more lines to it, only making it hilarious.

That is exactly what gave birth to the My dog stepped on a bee TikTok trend.

Scrolling through TikTok, you must have come across several such videos that show people being creative and witty to make hilarious videos using Heard's line. The line became so popular that the it had the world searching for the best of the "My dog stepped on a bee TikTok trend."

Here are ten such videos created by TikTok users that have more than a million views. It's no surprise that these videos are making people grin and chuckle.

Best of the My dog stepped on a bee TikTok trend

10. My dog stepped on a bee TikTok video by @djz.editz

This video features the lines said by Zeshan Sajid, a popular Pakistani YouTuber. The creator used lines like “My Amma is going to kill me” and “Biryaniiiiiiii” which rhyme with Amber’s “My dog stepped on a bee.”

With over a million views, TikTok users are going crazy over this edit by TikToker.

9. My dog stepped on a bee TikTok Princess Edition by @dreamtimeprincessevents

This TikTok user made a video with girls dressed up as Disney Princesses, who say lines that rhyme with “My dog stepped on a bee.”

The TikTok video includes a mermaid saying “I lived under the sea.” It also has Cinderella, saying, “My sisters hate me.”

With nearly 3 million views so far, this video is one of the most watched videos of the My dog stepped on a bee TikTok trend.

8. My dog stepped on a bee family edition by @mrsstorm11

This TikTok video has a mother, father, and their children saying out lines like “My children don’t listen to me,” “My kids spent all my money,” and more. All of these sentences are cleverly rhymed with Amber’s famous trending lines.

However, what’s the funniest is, all of them are making a face like Amber’s at the end of their line.

7. My dog stepped on a bee TikTok video by @annemaroobies

The short five-second video uses the famous Amber Heard audio, with their face edited to look like the exact same expression as the actress to say the line. However, the catch in the video is that the line is also edited, and focused on the dog, which says, “Objection relevance.”

With over a million views, this is a video that people are definitely finding hilarious.

6. My dog stepped on a bee TikTok video with the bee by @vinyl_haus

The video begins with the same Amber Heard audio and video, and that's when an animated bee comes flying in and says, "Amber's telling lies about me." This video following the My dog stepped on a bee TikTok trend has netizens cracking up with its humor.

The comment section of the video has people taking their creativity to the next level with their own funny lines. One of the users has commented, "It’s true, I was the dog and I did not step on the bee.”

5. My dog stepped on a bee TikTok video Ft. Queen by @BrummyGoldie

This hilarious version of the My dog stepped on a bee TikTok trend begins with the same line. It then shifts to a girl who hits her back on the bed, and a sound of breaking something is heard. This is followed by the song I want to break free by Queen.

The way I want to break free and “My dog stepped on a bee” rhymes in this version is just hysterical. This is yet another one of the most viewed My dog stepped on a bee TikTok videos.

4. My dog stepped on a bee TikTok Video by @btsvsbangtan

With some seriously creative rhyming lines, yet mundane ones, like “my dad has to pee,” this version of the TikTok trend has left people in splits.

With over 5 million views, this is one of the top-liked videos of the viral TikTok trend.

3. My dog stepped on a bee TikTok Video - The Excuse by @minie_kyo

This video features a girl who is late to her class, and when she is asked why she is late, she makes an excuse about her dog having stepped on a bee. At the end of the video, she is also seen imitating Heard's expression that viewers have loved the most.

2. My dog stepped on a bee highly edited version by @Tobi Notes

This hilarious video by has left viewers gasping for breath. Tobi, the creator, has edited the video and rearranged the lines so they say, “My bee stepped on a dog, my dog stepped on a dog, my dog and my bee stepped on me.”

What’s funny is that the user also gave an animated visual over the original video.

1. My dog stepped on a bee TikTok - The spiderman edition by @thisiszayan

The TikTok creator has used all the lines ending with ‘ee’ from Spiderman, and very creatively mixed it up with the Amber Heard video. With 8.8 million views, the comment section of the video is another laughter riot.

People are putting their best put forward in bringing in more and more creative videos using the "my dog stepped on the bee" line by Amber. Meanwhile, TikTok already has over 320 million views for the hashtag #mydogsteppedonabee.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far