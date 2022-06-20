"A publicity stunt to get sympathy": Pictures of Amber Heard shopping at TJ Maxx in the Hamptons spark backlash

Amber Heard was recently spotted shopping at a TJ Maxx store in the Hamptons accompanied by her sister Whitney Henriquez.
As photos from the outing surfaced online, some social media users called out the actress, claiming that she visited the discount department store as a "publicity stunt" for "gaining sympathy" amid her ongoing financial woes.
As per a video obtained by TMZ, the actress was seen near clothing racks and was reportedly heard discussing “white linen pants.” Heard was seen wearing casual blue jeans with a white shirt and black shoes.
Twitter reacts to Amber Heard shopping on TJ Maxx
Amber Heard’s financial condition has continued to remain under scrutiny ever since her defamation trial with Johnny Depp began in Fairfax County court. The actress recently made news after being spotted getting off a private jet and boarding a chauffeured SUV.
On Thursday, she made headlines once again after being photographed inside a TJ Maxx department store. Shortly after the photos were made public, some social media users criticized Heard and alleged that the shopping trip was a “publicity stunt” aimed at showing her current humble financial background.
Netizens also took to Twitter to react to Amber Heard’s TJ Maxx outing:
As reactions continued to pour in online, Heard's close friend and longtime supporter Eve Burlow came to her defense:
According to TMZ, it remains unknown if Heard made any purchases from the store or left without shopping.
Defamation trial severely affected Amber Heard's net worth
The latest outing comes after sources close to the star reported that she is “broke” following her loss in a high-profile defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
The court ordered Heard to pay $8.3 million to Depp in damages on grounds of defamation, while she herself won $2 million on one claim. After the legal battle came to an end, Celebrity Net Worth reported that the Aquaman star currently has a net worth of -$6 million.
During the defamation trial, it was also revealed that Heard did not donate the $7 million divorce settlement money she received from Depp to the American Civil Liberties Union and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.
Several sources also claimed that Heard was paying her legal fees using her homeowner’s insurance policy. Following the trial, Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft appeared on the Today show and mentioned that the actress would not be able to pay Depp the amount decided by the Fairfax County Court jury due to her current financial condition.
Bredehoft also hinted that Heard’s legal team was planning to appeal the verdict in the defamation trial. Meanwhile, Johnny Depp’s lawyers Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew mentioned that the actor might not take the judgement money from Heard if she refrains from her decision to appeal.