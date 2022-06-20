"A publicity stunt to get sympathy": Pictures of Amber Heard shopping at TJ Maxx in the Hamptons spark backlash

Amber Heard was recently spotted shopping at a TJ Maxx store in the Hamptons accompanied by her sister Whitney Henriquez.

As photos from the outing surfaced online, some social media users called out the actress, claiming that she visited the discount department store as a "publicity stunt" for "gaining sympathy" amid her ongoing financial woes.

“Look how broke I am I’m shopping at T.J. Maxx.” @nypost This is a publicity stunt to get sympathy.“Look how broke I am I’m shopping at T.J. Maxx.” @nypost This is a publicity stunt to get sympathy. “Look how broke I am I’m shopping at T.J. Maxx.”

As per a video obtained by TMZ, the actress was seen near clothing racks and was reportedly heard discussing “white linen pants.” Heard was seen wearing casual blue jeans with a white shirt and black shoes.

Twitter reacts to Amber Heard shopping on TJ Maxx

Netizens dubbed Amber Heard's latest outing at TJ Maxx as a "publicity stunt" (Image via Getty Images)

Amber Heard’s financial condition has continued to remain under scrutiny ever since her defamation trial with Johnny Depp began in Fairfax County court. The actress recently made news after being spotted getting off a private jet and boarding a chauffeured SUV.

On Thursday, she made headlines once again after being photographed inside a TJ Maxx department store. Shortly after the photos were made public, some social media users criticized Heard and alleged that the shopping trip was a “publicity stunt” aimed at showing her current humble financial background.

Netizens also took to Twitter to react to Amber Heard’s TJ Maxx outing:

Obla_Di_Obla_Da @shaunna_harper Amber Heard thinks we’re all incredibly stupid. She’s blatantly trying to pull on heartstrings by staging the TJ Maxx photos in an attempt to look poor and struggling. Nice try, Amber. Everything you do is so transparent. #AmberHeard IsANarcissist #AmberHeard lsALiar #AmberHeard Amber Heard thinks we’re all incredibly stupid. She’s blatantly trying to pull on heartstrings by staging the TJ Maxx photos in an attempt to look poor and struggling. Nice try, Amber. Everything you do is so transparent. #AmberHeardIsANarcissist #AmberHeardlsALiar #AmberHeard

Juan Hustle @JuanHustle Amber Heard PR team in full overtime mode. Got her shopping at TJ Maxx?!Just pay that man his $8.3M and move on Amber Heard PR team in full overtime mode. Got her shopping at TJ Maxx?!Just pay that man his $8.3M and move on 😂

1. Who alerted TMZ🤣?

2. Why is she trying to act like TJ Maxx is for peasants? I have questions:1. Who alerted TMZ🤣?2. Why is she trying to act like TJ Maxx is for peasants? https://t.co/iX5hF7g7iP

-it really does look like a set-up. And we already know she's done that before with TMZ. Uche Nwaneri The Observant Lineman🇺🇦♎ #Snydercut @Chukwu77 I have questions:



1. Who alerted TMZ🤣?

2. Why is she trying to act like TJ Maxx is for peasants? I have questions:1. Who alerted TMZ🤣?2. Why is she trying to act like TJ Maxx is for peasants? https://t.co/iX5hF7g7iP It doesn't make a difference to me if Amber Heard shops at TJ Maxx. You go, girl. BUT--it really does look like a set-up. And we already know she's done that before with TMZ. twitter.com/Chukwu77/statu… It doesn't make a difference to me if Amber Heard shops at TJ Maxx. You go, girl. BUT- -it really does look like a set-up. And we already know she's done that before with TMZ. twitter.com/Chukwu77/statu…

HOIX🕷 @freakgocrazy Last week, Amber Heard was too rich and could afford a private jet which meant she’d have no problem paying Johnny Depp 8.35M but now she’s so broke she’s shopping at TJ Maxx and is being ridiculed for it, what is the narrative y’all going with next week? #IStandWithAmberHeard Last week, Amber Heard was too rich and could afford a private jet which meant she’d have no problem paying Johnny Depp 8.35M but now she’s so broke she’s shopping at TJ Maxx and is being ridiculed for it, what is the narrative y’all going with next week? #IStandWithAmberHeard https://t.co/uQNjOyAnzy

Johnny Depp's Missing Fingertip @FingertipBlues I'm sure the TJ Maxx run was staged. But #AmberHeard should've picked up an application while she was there. I'm sure the TJ Maxx run was staged. But #AmberHeard should've picked up an application while she was there.

F*ck Your Feelings @Insensitweets Amber Heard's latest publicity stunt to show she is broke was shopping at TJ Maxx. Please feel sorry for her and remember that her dog also stepped on a bee. You can see the bee in this video.

Warning: Emotional Damage! Amber Heard's latest publicity stunt to show she is broke was shopping at TJ Maxx. Please feel sorry for her and remember that her dog also stepped on a bee. You can see the bee in this video.Warning: Emotional Damage! https://t.co/M1F4xtth5S

As reactions continued to pour in online, Heard's close friend and longtime supporter Eve Burlow came to her defense:

Eve Barlow @Eve_Barlow The moral of the story is: it doesn’t matter how successful you are in life, there’s always a good time to be had at TJ Maxx. The moral of the story is: it doesn’t matter how successful you are in life, there’s always a good time to be had at TJ Maxx.

According to TMZ, it remains unknown if Heard made any purchases from the store or left without shopping.

Defamation trial severely affected Amber Heard's net worth

The latest outing comes after sources close to the star reported that she is “broke” following her loss in a high-profile defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The court ordered Heard to pay $8.3 million to Depp in damages on grounds of defamation, while she herself won $2 million on one claim. After the legal battle came to an end, Celebrity Net Worth reported that the Aquaman star currently has a net worth of -$6 million.

During the defamation trial, it was also revealed that Heard did not donate the $7 million divorce settlement money she received from Depp to the American Civil Liberties Union and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

Several sources also claimed that Heard was paying her legal fees using her homeowner’s insurance policy. Following the trial, Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft appeared on the Today show and mentioned that the actress would not be able to pay Depp the amount decided by the Fairfax County Court jury due to her current financial condition.

Bredehoft also hinted that Heard’s legal team was planning to appeal the verdict in the defamation trial. Meanwhile, Johnny Depp’s lawyers Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew mentioned that the actor might not take the judgement money from Heard if she refrains from her decision to appeal.

