"Beauty does not equal good character": Amber Heard perfect face claim according to science trolled online

Amber Heard has been on the receiving end of hate on social media ever since her defamation trial against ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp began. However, in lighter news, it has been revealed that the Aquaman actress has the most perfect face in the world, according to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty.

Unilad reported that Dr Julian De Silva used face mapping techniques to figure out who has the most beautiful face around the globe. Dr. De Silva is an expert from the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery, London.

He conducted his research in 2016 using the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty, also known as 'Phi' which measures 1.618. The ratio determines what proportions on a face are deemed to be perfect.

Using the face scanning method, he analyzed Heard’s facial structure which included her nose, lips, eyes, chin and complete face shape. According to the Golden Ratio theory, he found that Amber Heard’s face championed the theory 91.85% higher than that of other famous women he studied for the test.

Using the Greek Golden Ratio theory, he was also able to create the most scientifically perfect face. This included Amber Heard’s nose, Scarlett Johansson’s eyes, Emily Ratajkowski’s lips, Kim Kardashian’s eyebrows and Kate Moss’ forehead.

All the features were then attached to the top of Rihanna’s face shape.

Internet reacts to Amber Heard being known for having the most perfect face

Although a few netizens congratulated the 36-year-old actress for being known for having a perfect face, several others slammed her online. This comes after her grueling defamation trial against the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Johnny Depp sued the actress for $50 million after she alleged in an op-ed article in The Washington Post that she was a victim of domestic violence. The former couple were then involved in a sensationalized defamation trial for six weeks.

In the end, the jury unanimously voted in favor of Johnny Depp. He was to be awarded $10.35 million. At the same time, Amber Heard won one out of the three counts in the trial which led to her having to be paid two million dollars.

Ever since the trial began, ardent Johnny Depp fans have been trolling the actress for her court testimonies. An endless debate about whether Amber Heard was a victim of domestic abuse also raged on social media.

Netizens argued that although the actress is physically attractive, her behavior and actions in reality are still worth questioning. A few tweets regarding the study’s findings read:

Maester Magoo the Compassionate @Maestermagoo

But when you see the entirety of her, including her mind and soul, she is hideously monstrous @ThePopTingz She is beautiful if you look at the faceBut when you see the entirety of her, including her mind and soul, she is hideously monstrous @ThePopTingz She is beautiful if you look at the faceBut when you see the entirety of her, including her mind and soul, she is hideously monstrous https://t.co/AwU5Ofcoby

Roarie🦁 @LionRoarie @MailOnline She is drop dead gorgeous but just goes to show beauty does not equal good character or acting abilities lol @MailOnline She is drop dead gorgeous but just goes to show beauty does not equal good character or acting abilities lol

Valir ※ @VALIRMARAJ @ThePopTingz Yup I agree she indeed beautiful, but her image is now ruined and its sad @ThePopTingz Yup I agree she indeed beautiful, but her image is now ruined and its sad

𝕊𝕒🅱️𝕣𝕚𝕟𝕒 𝕄𝕚𝕟𝕒𝕛 𝕋𝕒𝕟𝕠 ❤ @PlayBoiBarb @ThePopTingz her PR team working double time i see tryna get small wins here and there lmfaoo @ThePopTingz her PR team working double time i see tryna get small wins here and there lmfaoo

Stephanie @overthedembs @ThePopTingz "A beautiful face can't conceal an ugly heart for very long. Who you are on the inside eventually shows up on the outside." - Mandy Hale @ThePopTingz "A beautiful face can't conceal an ugly heart for very long. Who you are on the inside eventually shows up on the outside." - Mandy Hale

Amber Heard seen shopping at TJ Maxx

After the trial ended, many wondered if Heard was capable of paying off the damages awarded to Johnny Depp. The Aquaman actress was seen alongside Whitney Heard shopping at TJ Maxx in New York’s Hamptons.

Marina @itsmarinoula

AH should consider doing business w/ TMZ.

Since it's the only way to call herself "a celebrity".

tmz.com/2022/06/19/amb…



#AmberHeardlsALiar #TJMaxx #AmberTurdIsAnAbuser #JohnnyDeppWon She couldn't sink any lower w/ her petty publicity stunt.AH should consider doing business w/ TMZ.Since it's the only way to call herself "a celebrity". She couldn't sink any lower w/ her petty publicity stunt. AH should consider doing business w/ TMZ.Since it's the only way to call herself "a celebrity". tmz.com/2022/06/19/amb…#AmberHeardlsALiar #TJMaxx #AmberTurdIsAnAbuser #JohnnyDeppWon

Heard was seen in a white shirt and a pair of denims. Many argued online that this was a “publicity stunt” to prove that she would not be able to pay off the lawsuit damages. However, the actress was also seen travelling in a private jet which led to her getting dissed online relentlessly.

In the meantime, Johnny Depp has been making headlines for releasing his new album 18 along with celebrated English guitarist Jeff Beck. The two recently released their rendition of the song Venus In Furs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far