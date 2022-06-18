What is Venus In Furs about? Lyrics and origin explored as Johnny Depp's new song with Jeff Beck wins hearts online 

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp have released the cover of Venus In Furs from their album 18. The release comes after the latter’s grueling defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard ended, with the jury voting in favor of the 58-year-old actor. Depp flew to England to perform with the celebrated English guitarist on the day of the verdict. Since then, the duo has announced that they will be releasing an album together.

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp’s 18 includes 11 cover songs and two originals that include tracks from Celtic, Motown, John Lennon, the Beach Boys, and The Velvet Underground. The duo has recorded the tracks chiefly in Beck’s studio over the last three years. This Is Dig reported that Johnny Depp lived on and off in the guitarist’s English cottage while recording.

Speaking about the album title 18, Beck shared that when he started recording with Johnny Depp, the experience “ignited” their “youthful spirit and creativity.” The musicians would joke about feeling like an 18-year-old again, which led to the album being called so.

Venus In Furs, written by Lou Reed, first appeared in the album The Velvet Underground & Nico, which was released in 1967. Speaking about covering the song, Beck said:

“I wasn’t so sure about it at first, but when I started messing around with a ring modulator on my guitar, Johnny started freaking out. He has good taste, so I went with it. I’m glad I did because this song is going to be quite powerful live.”

Everything to know about Venus In Furs covered by Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck: The classic song was used in a tire commercial

A novella inspired the song Venus In Furs with the same title written by Leopold von Sacher-Masoch in 1870. It narrates the story of a man who wishes to be submissive to a woman he loves. As mentioned before, the song with the same title was released by The Velvet Underground.

According to Song Facts, the song was used to sell tires. In a 1993 Dunlop commercial aired in the UK, the song plays in the background as a car drives across a surreal landscape. The driver also comes by obstacles that are controlled by a mysterious figure.

The original story also introduced the concept of masochism. The word “masochism” originated from Sacher-Masoch’s last name. Themes of dominance and submission came into existence from the word. Many have wondered for decades whether band member Lou Reed from The Velvet Underground was someone who practiced masochism. However, he jokingly denied so and called the Venus In Furs novella “the funniest dirty book he’d ever read.”

It is also important to note that the band’s song was released with the sexual revolution and counter-cultural lifestyles being accepted in the 1960s.

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp’s album 18 will be available on CD and digitally, with a 180-gram black vinyl version released on September 30. The cover features an illustration of Beck and Depp when they were 18. It was designed by Beck’s wife, Sandra.

