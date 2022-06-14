Why this Amber Heard Squid Game meme is taking over the internet, ahead of the show's Season 2 release

The latest trend, based on Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial, is a Squid Game meme featuring the former. It gained traction after the producers of the 2021 blockbuster show announced a second installation arriving soon.

The image shows Amber Heard's face photoshopped onto the body of contestant no. 456. When Heard is asked why she joined the deadly game, she replies by saying:

"I gotta pay Johnny Depp."

The meme comes following the verdict of the trial, which requires the Aquaman actress to pay compensatory damages to her former spouse. The sum, which stands at $8.35 million, has brought forth speculations about Heard's ability to pay the amount, especially after her lawyer revealed that it would not be possible.

A closer look at the viral Amber Heard Squid Game meme

The meme, which has been posted and reposted a number of times on Twitter, depicts a scene from the Netflix-produced K-drama.

It shows a lineup of the contestants in the series in their now-famous green tracksuits, with Amber Heard's face attached to the body of contestant no. 456. Judging by her grim expression, it seems that the photo was taken from one of her court appearances.

ہالہ @Sumbalinaaa Amber Heard in squid game season 2. Amber Heard in squid game season 2. https://t.co/3OfTtKaXc3

The meme includes a short conversation where, contestant 456 is asked why she joined the deadly game. In response, she says that it is to be able to pay Johnny Depp, referring to both - the trial's verdict, as well as the large prize money promised to the contestant who would go on to win the game in the show.

A quick look at how netizens have reacted to the meme

The meme has caused some fans to clamor for Heard's presence in the upcoming season of Squid Game. However, most of the posts seem to be poking fun at the actress, taking a jibe at how she lost in the defamation trial.

𖤐 @twinuizs @wydccalamity amber heard gotta play real life squid game if she wanna get out of depp (debt) @wydccalamity amber heard gotta play real life squid game if she wanna get out of depp (debt) https://t.co/8jecENrbh9

Lil Blackpink @chai_y1 @Netflix should cast amber heard in squid game s2 as herself @Netflix should cast amber heard in squid game s2 as herself

Daffy tha chillean 😎 @Dancun2David Amber Heard might as well pull up in Squid game Season 2 to pay Johnny Depp. Amber Heard might as well pull up in Squid game Season 2 to pay Johnny Depp.

What inspired the Squid Game meme featuring Amber Heard?

Over the past few weeks, Amber Heard has taken center stage on social media, as many speculated on the state of her finances and what she owed her former husband, Johnny Depp, after he went on to win the trial.

The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive remuneration. This, in turn, meant that Heard owed him $15 million. However, due to a Virginia state law on punitive payments, the payment was reduced to $350,000. Amber Heard was also awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

The net result left Heard owing the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor $8.35 million. In the wake of this, Heard's finances came into question, as many deliberated on her ability to pay back. The actress's attorney Elaine Charlson Bredehoft revealed that she could not pay Depp's compensation damages.

In light of this, the return of Squid Game caused fans to liken her current situation to that of the contestants in the series, who were all shown to be individuals desperate to gain the prize money by participating in a series of deadly children's games.

Squid Game, Season 2: What we know so far

Hwang Dong-hyuk, who serves as the writer, director, and executive producer of the famous Korean series, penned a letter to fans, thanking them for their love and support.

He added that while it took 12 years to bring Squid Game to TV screens, it took only 12 days for the iconic series to gain fame. He concluded the letter with some hints about the characters making a comeback, as well as some new ones being introduced in the season.

Apart from the return of Gi-hun and The Front Man, Dong-hyuk's announcement also established that Young-hee's boyfriend would be introduced in the upcoming season.

