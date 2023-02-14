John Wick: Chapter 4 runtime reportedly the longest in the iconic action franchise

According to Collider, the upcoming film John Wick: Chapter 4 has a runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes. The film will serve as the third installment in the coveted action franchise and is slated to be released later this year.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will see Keanu Reeves reprise his role as the legendary hitman John Wick.

Reeves will be joined by a number of notable actors like Donnie Yen as Caine, Bill Skarsgård as The Marquis de Gramont, Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Shamier Anderson as The Tracker, and Lance Reddick as Charon.

Meanwhile, Rina Sawayama joins the cast as Akira, Scott Adkins as Killa, and Clancy Brown as The Harbinger, among several others.

John Wick: Chapter 4 director previously confirmed that the upcoming film will be the longest in the franchise

When director Chad Stahelski previously spoke to Collider in 2022, he revealed that John Wick: Chapter 4 will be the longest film in the franchise, saying:

"It has the longest runtime of all the movies. Hopefully, it won’t feel like the longest of all the movies. Luckily, we have a little bit of margin because we have a little bit of world-building with the action in John Wick."

He then confessed that he had watched the upcoming film close to 100 times and still wasn't bored. Stahelski further elaborated on this, sharing:

"I don’t look at my watch in this. So I feel pretty good where it’s at. I know what it runs at. I don’t know the full runtime because I don’t know the credit scroll and all the other stuff that’s going in."

It looks like the director has kept his promise and put his money where his mouth is. The first John Wick movie ran for 101 minutes, with the sequels John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum clocking in at 122 and 131 minutes, respectively.

While we don't know exactly what to expect from the upcoming film, the stakes sure are high. However, fans believe that Reeves will surely pull off some classic John Wick mind-bending stunts and action sequences.

What is John Wick: Chapter 4 about?

The filming of the franchise's fourth installment took place in Berlin, Paris, Osaka, and New York City. The official synopsis of the upcoming movie reads,

"John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes."

The film is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch and produced by Chad Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk, and Erica Lee. Meanwhile, Tyler Bates and Joel J. Richard are credited for the music.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be theatrically released in the United States on March 24, 2023, by Lionsgate.

Poll : 0 votes