Money Heist Berlin: Release date, teaser, and everything we know so far

Money Heist spinoff BERLIN will be released on Netflix in December 2023. The much-anticipated heist drama will be the first spinoff of Netflix's popular heist crime drama television series created by Álex Pina.

BERLIN will see Pedro Alonso reprise his Berlin character from the original series. It will also star Michelle Jenner as Keila, Begoña Vargas as Cameron, Julio Peña as Roi, Tristán Ulloa as Damián, and Joel Sánchez as Bruce.

The original series saw a South Korean remake titled Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area. The series' success was on par with several highly acclaimed Korean series on Netflix.

Let's take a closer look at what we know about the upcoming show.

BERLIN will follow the story of the character Berlin from Money Heist.

Pedro Alonso, aka Berlin/Andrés de Fonollosa from Money Heist, will reprise his role in the upcoming Netflix series. In the series, Berlin is a terminally ill grand larcenist, jewel thief, cracksman, and the Professor's second-in-command and brother.

Here is the official teaser trailer released by Netflix,

The video had zero dialogues and only showed Berlin setting pieces of gemstones and mini humans carved out of cardboard on a cardboard model on a bank, implying that he and his team are planning a massive heist.

Before its unveiling, the series' creator Alex Pina told Oprah Daily he was open to a spin-off, saying,

“We do have many possibilities for some spinoffs, yes, and I think that’s thanks to the strong and powerful identities of the characters. We’ve always looked for characters to have a very complex, layered design.

He continued,

"So I think almost every character of Money Heist has a duality that we would like to see in a spinoff. We could watch any of them in other contexts.”

When Netflix revealed the new season of Money Heist in late November 2021, just days before Season 5, Part 2 arrived on Netflix, they briefly teased the upcoming spinoff with the caption,

“We already met Berlin in#LaCasaDePapeland now is the time for Andrés de Fonollosa. We can already announce that in 2023 the spin off of his life will arrive.”

During Netflix’s 2022 Tudum event, Pina and Alonso shed light on the upcoming spinoff. Pina said,

"This is going to be a trip throughout the golden years of the character. When he was stealing all over Europe, madly in love.”

What is Money Heist about?

Money Heist (originally titled La casa de papel in Spanish) is a heist crime drama television series created by Álex Pina that premiered in 2017. It sees two extremely calculated and planned heists led by the Professor, who Álvaro Morte portrays. The Royal Mint of Spain and the Bank of Spain are the two locations. The story is from the perspective of Tokyo, one of the robbers on the team.

The synopsis of the show, according to IMDb, reads,

"An unusual group of robbers attempt to carry out the most perfect robbery in Spanish history - stealing 2.4 billion euros from the Royal Mint of Spain."

Executive producers of the show include Álex Pina, Sonia Martínez, Jesús Colmenar, Esther Martínez Lobato, and Nacho Manubens. The show was filmed in several countries like Spain, Italy, Thailand, Panama, Denmark, and Portugal.

BERLIN will be released worldwide on Netflix in December 2023

Poll : 0 votes