Money Heist: Korea Season 1 Part 1 ending explored: Count of everyone alive, cliffhanger ending, and more

Note: Spoilers ahead for Money Heist: Korea Season 1 Part 1

The last shot of Money Heist: Korea Season 1 Part 1 shows Captain Cha Moo-hyuk stopping by at Park Sun-ho’s (Yoo Ji-tae) cafe. Park Sun-ho is actually Professor's alias, and fans of the show are now suspensefully waiting for what's to come.

Money Heist: Korea Season 1 Part 2 will explore the outcome of this meeting, but it is important to understand the Professor’s situation before that. He has faced many difficulties until this point in the show to keep his identity a secret. This is because secret identities make it easier for everyone to escape after the heist.

Who are the players in Money Heist: Korea?

Let's explore the players involved before we dive into the ending. The show has Berlin, Tokyo, Nairobi, Rio, Denver, Moscow, Oslo and Helsinki on the Professor’s side. There is Seon Woo-jin and Cha Moo-hyuk on the side of the police officials, while other important roles are played by the hostages.

The Professor could foresee that Seon Woo-jin would be the negotiator to be brought onboard in case of a heist or a hostage situation. So, he uses his alias Park Sun-ho to get closer to her. He uses this new relationship to gather information while the heist progresses and understand the intention of the government officials.

From learning about Nairobi and Rio’s identity being outed well in advance to ensuring that they tie up all loose ends, the Professor uses Woo-jin to his advantage. While she does get suspicious about him at one point, he convinces her of his innocence. Moo-hyuk's suspicions, however, have proved to be problematic for Sun-ho thus far.

What threat does Moo-hyuk pose to the Professor in Money Heist: Korea?

His suspicions initially come across as fueled by envy so Woo-jin doesn’t take them seriously. However, Moo-hyuk decides to follow up on his hunch and goes to the Professor’s cafe. If Moo-hyuk were to figure out the truth about the Professor’s fake identity which he had used to bait Seon Woo-jin, the entire orchestrated plan could come crumbling down.

In fact, the Professor’s plans at the moment seem extremely unstable because of a handful of people wanting to do things their way. Take Berlin for instance, he wants to instil fear in the hostages and is even ready to murder one of them for effect. This catapults a mutiny within the gang as Woo-jin and Moo-hyuk wait to attack at any given opportunity.

Then, there are the hostages in Money Heist: Korea. One of them especially, Cho Young-min, has no qualms about who he is hurting or putting in harm’s way as long as he is able to escape. He goes as far as to use his colleague, Yoon Mi-seon, the woman he is currently having an affair with.

When Berlin orders Denver to shoot her dead for attempting to pass on a message to police, Young-min believes that he is not the one to be blamed. Instead, he places all the blame squarely on Denver for being obedient. In truth, it was Young-min who had tasked her with sending out a message to the cops with his smartwatch.

A picture gets sent to the cops through this watch in Money Heist: Korea, and that is how Rio and Nairobi's identities get outed. Sun-ho also risks suspicion to visit the command center from where Woo-jin is holding her negotiations with the professor. Moo-hyuk's suspicion stems from this incident, and is now a greater obstacle than before.

Why does the Professor want to keep his hostages safe in Money Heist: Korea?

Despite all of the chaos, the Professor wants his people to not kill anyone. No lives taken is the first rule of their game, and the one rule Berlin initially seemed dead set on breaking. The reason for this is shared in the last episode of Money Heist: Korea Season 1 Part 1.

The Professor’s intention in Money Heist: Korea has always been to be on the right side of public opinion. Killing hostages, or even cops for that matter, will ruin his escape route. When Moscow finishes digging their tunnel to escape and all of them disappear, he wants them to do so in glory.

How many people are dead at the end of Money Heist: Korea Season 1 Part 1?

Denver faked Mi-seon’s death in Money Heist: Korea so all of the hostages, including the ambassador’s daughter, are alive, safe and well-fed. The undercover police officer who entered the Joint Economic Area’s Mint undercover was believed to be dead since Berlin had shot him for aiming his gun at Tokyo. However, in one of the last twists of the show, audiences learn that Berlin's bullet made no impact as the man had been safeguarded by a bulletproof vest.

In fact, the Professor’s side is able to turn the tables on the cops who want to taint their image among the public. They are able to bring common people and hostages' family members to their side by keeping this one policeman alive. This further reiterates the importance of the Professor’s rule — no deaths whatsoever. For now, everyone is alive. However, the show might lose Oslo in the upcoming part of Money Heist: Korea Season 1, if it follows the original — La Casa De Papal —closely.

