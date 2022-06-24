What would happen if Park Hae-soo's Sang-woo won Squid Game? Actor shares honest thoughts

In a recent interview with Discussing Film, actor Park Hae-soo, shared what he thought his character would do if Seoul University graduate, but heavily in debt Sang-woo, won the 45.6 million KRW Squid Games.

The 40-year-old actor, who lived as Sang-woo for months, believes that the fictional character would have lost all the money (mostly to more bad investments) and returned to the deadly games.

"I think that even if he had been the winner, he would find himself back in the game having lost all of the cash money.”

Park Hae-soo dishes on Sang-woo winning Squid Game and things he would love to see in the sequel

Netflix recently announced season 2 of the Korean phenomenon Squid Game and thanks to the renewal, the world has once again started falling down the rabbit hole of the ‘What if’ game with the series.

40-year-old Park Hae-soo, otherwise a household name in South Korea, earned international fame with his role in Netflix’s hit series, Squid Game. The actor played Cho Sang-woo, one of the key characters and players in the game.

Sang-woo portrayed himself as the logical, most strategic person out of all. However, he was also one of the people with no qualms in acting upon morally wrong things to emerge as the winner.

In an alternate universe, if Sang-woo had won a massive amount of 45.6 million KRW, Park Hae-soo believes he would still be back next year as he would have exhausted the money. The character was known to be in heavy debt, with the police behind him for fraud.

Squid Game’s finale saw Sang-woo pitted against Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), his close friend, to whom he was a bit envious. Gi-hun had what he didn’t - an easy-going personality and an optimistic outlook on life. Gi-hun being proud of Sang-woo’s achievement from SNU was also something that the audience saw Sang-woo being frustrated with.

After trying to kill his childhood friend in the final game, vulnerability washes over him. He stabs himself and lets Gi-hun emerge the winner.

While the finale did suggest that Sang-woo was dead, the question of whether he would return or not still looms large, much like Sae-byeok and The Front Man’s brother’s return.

When asked if there was anything he’d like to see in Squid Game season 2 and his improbable return, Park Hae-soo commented,

“Well, whether or not my character will be returning [in Squid Game Season 2], that’s all in the director’s head. So that’s not anything I can say for sure. What I would love to see is the development of Gi-hun’s character and his relationship with the masked man. That’s one thing I’m looking forward to seeing.”

Meanwhile, Park Hae-soo also shared another traditional children's game that he would like to see in the Squid Game sequel, commenting that there are still plenty of Korean games the world still doesn’t know about.

“As for the games, there are so many traditional Korean childhood games that people haven’t seen yet. I would love to see something like traditional Korean jump rope.”

The Squid Game star will next be seen in another potentially-hit Netflix series, Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area. The remake of the Spanish series will be released worldwide on June 24.

