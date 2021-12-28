Squid Game seasons 2 and 3 currently in discussion with Netflix, reveals director

The record-shattering K-drama sensation Squid Game might be coming soon. On December 28, EDaily reported the status of Squid Game season 2 and season 3 directly from the hit series director, Hwang Dong Hyuk, in an interview with KBS.

The director revealed that the Squid Game sequel is currently in discussion. He also revealed that he has been discussing things with Netflix and keeping possibilities open for season 3 too.

“Working hard to prepare for the next season”: says director on Squid Game season 2

In an interview with KBS, the director of Squid Games revealed that the sequel and a potential season 3 are currently in discussion. The dark series is the first-ever Korean drama to win big at a major US award show, turning all eyes to the successful and unique K-drama industry.

As the K-drama took over the world with its dark theme yet playful setting, fans waited with held breath for Hwang Dong Hyuk to reveal information about Squid Game season 2. The time has finally arrived. The director shared that he is “in the midst of discussions with Netflix” for the next two seasons. As per Soompi’s translation, he added,

“I think we’ll be reaching some sort of conclusion (to our discussions) soon. We know that many people are waiting, so everyone is working hard to prepare for the next season with a positive outlook.”

Later, an official from Netflix confirmed Hwang Dong Hyuk’s statement regarding discussions about Squid Game season 2 and a potential season 3.

"It is true that we are discussing various aspects and possibilities of 'Squid Game', such as the production of season 3, but nothing has been decided yet."

In addition to a thrilling insight of Squid Game extending beyond season 2, the series director even divulged the broad official plotline fot season 2. Fans will be happy to know that Seong Gi Hun’s (portrayed flawlessly by veteran actor Lee Jung Jae) return to the games will see him chasing the many people behind the puppet show, hoping to unveil its mysteries.

“The focus (of the season) will be the story of Seong Gi Hun unraveling (the mysteries of the organization behind the game). The overarching plotline of Season 2 will be the story of the people that Gi Hun meets and the people he chases after.”

Will there be a 'Squid Game' season 3?

As Netlfix and Hwang Dong Hyuk discuss the possibilities of Squid Game season 3, fans believe stretching it might not be the best idea. A lingering doubt of whether the show will remain true to its essence in the coming seasons or lose out its story for commercial purposes, remains an evergreen question amongst many drama lovers.

e question pops up in a K-drama fan's mind even more, as it’s atypical for a K-drama to have sequels, let alone go above two seasons. A popular K-drama that tried to break the three season curse includes The Penthouse: War in Life, which ruined the experience for many fans.

So far, the only K-drama that has managed to be on par, or better than the original even after two seasons, is the classic family drama Reply 1988. Only time will tell if Squid Game seasons 2 and 3 will disappear into thin air or create yet another global trend.

