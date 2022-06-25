Money Heist: Korea season 1, part 2: Here’s what to expect

Six episodes of Money Heist: Korea dropped on Friday, and by its end, one thing has become inevitable. Another season of this heist drama is definitely on the cards. If you are looking for an official announcement regarding the second season, Netflix is yet to announce the same.

However, the cliffhanger ending has to be addressed. This ending is not open-ended but must be explored in a new season.

Starring Yoo Ji-tae, Park Hae-soo, Jeon Jong-seo, Lee Won-jong, and Park Myung-hoon in lead roles, the show is a loyal adaptation of the Spanish show La Casa De Papel. However, the makers have added a Korean twist to Money Heist: Korea.

Money Heist: Korea season 1, part 2 will reveal the fate of Professor and his team

Of course, the burning question is — how similar is this version of Money Heist to the original? Honestly, there are similarities in the characters and the plot line, which will be explored at length. For now, it is essential to understand that the ending of part 1 of Money Heist: Korea season 1 is unrelated to the original.

It is also why one must speculate where the show goes from here, as there is no precedent. Professor, Berlin, Tokyo, Nairobi, Rio, Denver, Moscow, Oslo, and Helsinki enter the Joint Economic Area in Korea to plan a heist at the Mint, where currency for a unified Korea is being printed. They plan to print money, one that isn't registered officially, and steal it to be able to disappear as wealthy con artists.

This journey in Money Heist: Korea comes with many obstacles, and one of them is how the Professor — who is outside the Mint — deals with the cops who are keeping an eye on the situation inside the Mint. His first strategy to move inside the Mint had been to get close to the country's top negotiator Seon Woo-jin.

This move helps the Professor to always stay on top of the game. Even when Seon Woo-jin and her team pull one over him, he comes up with terrific counter plans because of his in with the negotiator. However, he hadn't expected to be doubted by the negotiator's North Korean partner, Captain Cha Moo-hyuk.

Moo-hyuk adds tension to the ending of Money Heist: Korea season 1, part 1. After multiple failed attempts to find the Professor's and his team's weaknesses, Moo-hyuk begins to dig people closer to Seon Woo-jin. A superior officer suggested that someone from the Professor's side could have targeted her, which got stuck in her partner's mind.

That is how he gets suspicious about her new boyfriend, and this happens to be Professor under the alias Park Sun-ho. Now that the cop has ended up at the Professor's doorstep in Money Heist: Korea, his suspicions have become clear. Will the Korean Professor dub the moves of his Spanish counterpart to frame Seon Woo-jin's partner? Or would he manage to sidestep the trap entirely?

In addition to this, a lot of things at the Mint have changed as well. For starters, Denver's father, Moscow, has managed to find a way out of the Mint after digging a tunnel for days. Denver, ecstatic with this news, enjoys a dalliance with hostage Yoon Mi-seon in Money Heist: Korea. She is the one that Denver was ordered to shoot by Berlin, but he covered things up by shooting her in the legs and hiding her away from everyone.

While everyone has learned the truth throughout the six episodes, Mi-seon had tried to maintain a distance from the men who held them hostage. Of course, Denver's care and concern for her — all of which began with a lie — impresses her. This contrasting mood inside the Mint and outside is a brilliant cliffhanger to keep audiences at the edge of their seats until the next part of the show releases.

Will Tokyo give Rio a chance to get closer to her? When will the other team members discover the truth regarding Berlin's medical condition? Will Professor's team be safe until the very end? After all, Oslo dies a painful death in La Casa De Papal. The upcoming part has a lot of questions that need to be answered.

