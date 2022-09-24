Keanu Reeves’ nationality explored as John Wick actor’s deep fake goes viral on TikTok

Hollywood sweetheart Keanu Reeves has always shyed away from media attention and likes to keep a low-profile in public, which seemingly adds to his charm. However, a TikTok user is nowadays using deepfake technology to impersonate the actor, in an attempt to allegedly garner social media attention.

The 58-year old actor from Toronto, Canada, is not present on any social media platform and has been quite vocal about his decision several times on why he stays away from them, stating:

“Privacy is important to me. And yeah, I don’t really have anything to say about anything!”

However, Reeves' deepfake, who goes by the user name '@unreal_keanu' has a staggering 6.5 million followers on social media. His TikTok bio reads as: “Parody, Life and Eternal youth.”

Though the user has not revealed his real name, his antics are definitely users since they can't help but be entertained by fake Keanu Reeves being so unrestrained.

Keanu Reeves' deepfake takes over TikTok

Keanu Reeves' deepfake confuses netizens (image via Lionsgate)

Deepfake technology consists of a software technology that can put the image of a person's face onto another person's body so convincingly that anyone would not be able to make out the actual difference.

At the moment, not much is known about Keanu Reeves' impersonator's personal life. In his videos, '@unreal_keanu' is seen doing all sorts of fun activities, such as recreating viral TikTok trends or dancing on trending audio tracks.

The impersonator looked much uptight in his earlier videos than in the ones recently uploaded. This has convinced viewers that @unreal_keanu is actually Keanu’s secret burner account which he uses to let off some steam.

Reeves' deepfake takeover comes months after people coming across American singer Taylor Swift’s deepfake. The user, @traumarn13, had initially tried to confuse the internet by dressing and acting identical to Swift, but with the pop singer joining the social media platform, it became easier for people to identify the real one.

Keanu Reeves' personal life explored

Though Keanu Reeves has had professional success numerous times by playing pivotal characters in many blockbuster hits like The Matrix, The Matrix Reloded, The Matrix Revolutions, The Devil’s Advocate, Speed, Constantine and many more, he prefers being a recluse in real life. He reportedly enjoys ballroom dancing and surfing more than anything, trying his best to stay away from the public eye.

The Canadian actor is well loved among his colleagues and fans for his humble, down-to-earth and non-chalant nature. He was born in Beirut, Lebanon in 1964, but moved to Toronto, Canada, where he lived with his mother after his parents' divorce. At the age of 15, he decided to move to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting.

On his personal front, Reeves has had to face several tragedies in life, such as the birth of his still-born daughter ’Ava’, the death of his longtime then-girlfriend Jennifer Syme in a road accident, and the death of his dear friend and actor River Phoenix.

Keanu Reeves and his now long-time girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, have been going strong since they made their relationship public in 2019.

