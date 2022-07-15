Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - July 15, 2022 | NBA Summer League 2022

The Miami Heat will face off against the Toronto Raptors at Cox Pavilion. Both teams have been pretty impressive so far, making this an exciting match-up.

The Miami Heat are coming off a narrow 71-75 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, where Haywood Highsmith played a crucial role. He scored 17 points on a 46.2% shooting night, while being effective on the defensive end of the floor as well.

The Toronto Raptors, on the other hand, were exceptional against the Utah Jazz. D.J. Wilson and Jeff Dowtin combined for 41 points in the 80-74 win. During the match-up, the Jazz struggled offensively.

Both teams have displayed aggressiveness in their games so far, increasing anticipation for this match-up.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors | NBA Summer League 2022.

Date & Time: Friday July 15, 10:00 PM EDT (Saturday, July 16, 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Miami Heat Preview

Jamaree Bouyea will look to make amends after performance against 76ers

The Miami Heat have won only one game in the Las Vegas Summer League so far, but their losses have been close battles. They started their campaign with a commanding win against the Boston Celtics. Mychal Mulder put on a show off the bench. He scored 23 points, including five shots from beyond the arc in just 26 minutes.

In subsequent games, the Heat have experimented with their rosters. Javonte Smart made the most of his increased minutes. He was the Heat’s leading scorer in both games, but his shot accuracy can get better.

The Heat will look to come out on the winning side against the Raptors after losing two back-to-back games.

Key Player – Haywood Highsmith

Haywood Highsmith played a pivotal role against the 76ers, adding value in multiple aspects. Apart from his scoring, he grabbed seven rebounds, dished out two assists, and was active on the defensive end. He recorded three steals and three blocks.

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg Mychal Mulder on Haywood Highsmith:



“H makes it go, man. He has all the intangibles. Reminds me of Tuck.” Mychal Mulder on Haywood Highsmith: “H makes it go, man. He has all the intangibles. Reminds me of Tuck.” https://t.co/3BWOWTWIYY

Highsmith’s energy was crucial in keeping the game within reach for the Heat. He will look to make an impact in the upcoming game as well.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Guard – Javonte Smart | Guard – Haywood Highsmith | Forward – Jamaree Bouyea | Forward – Marcus Garrett | Center – Orlando Robinson

Toronto Raptors Preview

Armoni Brooks has contributed effectively off the bench

The Toronto Raptors’ Las Vegas Summer League campaign started with a dominating win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Armoni Brooks scored 25 points off the bench. The team’s defense was on-point as well, making it hard for the 76ers’ offense.

The subsequent game – against the Chicago Bulls – resulted in a 93-83 loss, but the Raptors were quick to bounce back with a win against the Utah Jazz. Jeff Dowtin and D.J. Wilson’s timely contributions from beyond the arc were crucial.

The Raptors will look to add on to their previous wins by securing a win against the Miami Heat.

Key Player – D.J. Wilson

D.J. Wilson’s previous performance will have all eyes on him when he steps on the court to take on the Heat. His three-point shot has been beneficial for the Raptors, along with his work on the boards.

Wilson recorded nine rebounds in the previous game. Three of them were on the offensive board. His ability to create offense will be of the utmost importance against the Heat.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Guard – Dalano Banton | Guard – Jeff Dowtin | Forward – D.J. Wilson | Forward – Ron Harper Jr. | Center – Christian Koloko

Heat. vs Raptors Match Prediction

Although the Miami Heat have won just one game in the Las Vegas Summer League so far, the intensity of their games is visible from the box scores. They’ve been able to create offense, but closing out games has been an issue.

The Toronto Raptors will be the favorites to win the game, but they will not have it easy. Their offense has been good, but against a team like the Heat, slacking off on the defensive end is not an option.

Where to watch the Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors?

The Heat’s game against the Raptors will be broadcast on NBA TV. The game will also be available to stream on the NBA League Pass.

