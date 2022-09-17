"They did Matt Ryan dirty": Keanu Reeves' return in Constantine movie remake met with criticism on Twitter

Keanu Reeves is slated to return as the cursed exorcist and demonologist in an upcoming Constantine sequel after 17 long years. Reeves will reprise his role as the legendary character of John Constantine, but fans of the comic aren't particularly happy about the casting.

They shared their opinions on Twitter following the news, asserting that Matt Ryan is better suited for the role.

Constantine is a fan favorite and was a commercial success when it first came out in 2005, with Reeves as the titular character. Later, Matt Ryan took on the role in its live-action versions, giving the audience a character that they have come to adore over the years. The new change has had fans criticizing Keanu Reeves' return in the reboot, with some claiming that "they did Matt Ryan dirty."

However, it has been confirmed that Reeves will join forces with Warner Bros. and the 2005 movie's director, Francis Lawrence, for the Hellblazer comics sequel. The script will be penned by Akiva Goldsman, who is also a producer accompanied by J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella. Executive producers on board include Lorenzo DiBonaventura and Erwin Stoff.

"Wish it was Matt Ryan": Fans disappointed as Keanu Reeves replaces Matt Ryan for the Constantine sequel

Fans on Twitter have expressed their disappointment in the recent casting for the upcoming sequel, with Keanu Reeves at the center playing the titular character, John Constantine. In addition to this, they have also expressed their desire to see Matt Ryan, who previously played the character in NBC's 2014 series of the same name, in the upcoming sequel instead of Reeves.

While some have tried to draw parallels between the two actors and their portrayals of the iconic character, others have openly criticized Keanu Reeves, stating that they "just don't think he suits Constantine well." Some have also praised his skills as a talented actor and his recent remarkable comeback, but they feel that Ryan was a "far better Constantine."

Irrespective of the criticism, Reeves' fans have sided with him, claiming that although the first 2005 film wasn't the most accurate version, it was one of the best the franchise has ever done. However, others also expressed their disappointment that Ryan's show was canceled even before it was given a chance to flourish.

Both actors have undoubtedly had their fair share of John Constantine and as the franchise grows, fans can only hope to see the best of what it has to offer them.

More about Keanu Reeves' return to the sequel

Keanu Reeves has previously expressed his wish to return as the chain-smoking hero, who is typically depicted wearing his iconic trench coat. When discussing the character with Stephen Colbert, he claimed that he was the one figure he would love to portray again. Reeves said:

"I would love to be John Constantine again. I've tried.

Screenwriter Akiva Goldsman also once talked about their wishes to make a sequel. Goldsman reportedly said:

"We wanted to make… a hard-R sequel. I think we'd probably make it tomorrow. Yes, we tried a lot of different ways to find… it was always to the studios who made it, which were Village Roadshow and Warner Bros. It was always a little bit of a feathered fish."

Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming sequel starring Keanu Reeves.

