Keanu Reeves not hopeful about John Wick 5

Keanu Reeves is all set to reprise his titular role as Johnathan "John" Wick/Jardani Jovonovich in the highly awaited fourth installment of the John Wick film series. The action-packed neo-noir thriller movie will make its debut in theaters on March 24, 2023, in the United States.

Chad Stahelski, who has previously directed all the John Wick movies, has also served as the director of John Wick 4. Without a doubt, fans of the franchise have been eagerly waiting to witness how the new movie will unfold.

Amidst the wait for the fourth movie, fans have also been buzzing with anticipation regarding John Wick 5, as initially, reports suggested that both the fourth and fifth installments would be filmed back to back.

However, while talking about the future of John Wick 5, Keanu Reeves told Total Film,

"You have to see how the audience responds to what we did. The only reason we've had a chance to make these movies is that people have liked what we have done....So I think we have to wait and see how the audience responds to it. Hopefully, they'll like it."

When asked about the fifth movie, Stahelski, the franchise's director, said:

"You might have to give me and John Wick just a little break. Ask me in a couple of months."

All about the Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4

The much-anticipated movie will arrive on March 24, 2023, in theaters in the United States. The upcoming highly electrifying movie has been gleaned from characters written by Derek Kolstad. Michael Finch and Shay Hatten have acted as writers for the movie.

The brief official synopsis for the movie reads:

"John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes."

Take a closer look at the official trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 below:

By the looks of the official trailer, it is pretty evident that the movie will take the audience on a thrilling rollercoaster ride. Actor Keanu Reeves has undergone an intense training process to prepare for his role in John Wick 4, and it looks like fans are in for a fascinating and action-driven watching experience.

Don't forget to watch John Wick: Chapter 4, which will premiere in theaters in the U.S. on March 24, 2023.

