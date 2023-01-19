10 most anticipated movies releasing in 2023

Several major theatrical releases are scheduled for 2023. The year looks promising in terms of cinema, with new installments of major franchises like Indiana Jones, Ant-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Mission Impossible, as well as stand-alone films from beloved filmmakers like Wes Anderson and Christopher Nolan.

Here is a list of some of the most anticipated films of 2023.

10 films to look forward to in 2023

1) John Wick: Chapter 4

The fourth installment of the John Wick film series brings back Keanu Reeves as Wick as he finds a way to defeat the High Table but must confront friends turned into enemies and defeat novel villains before he can start his journey towards freedom. The pandemic caused a delay in the release of the fourth installment of the series, even though the third installment came out in 2019.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released in theaters on March 24, 2023.

2) Beau is Afraid

Ari Aster returns with a surrealist comedy horror film starring Joaquin Phoenix as a paranoid man on a journey to meet his mother. Aster previously made Hereditary and Midsommar, two finest masterpieces of modern horror cinema. Beau is Afraid is widely tipped to be one of the year's best features, thanks to its stellar cast and body of work from its director.

Beau is Afraid will be releasing on April 21, 2023.

3) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Although Marvel has a bunch of releases lined up for 2023, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is one of the most anticipated as it is a computer-animated film that explores Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales' journey across the multiverse as they try to save all the other universes from a novel villain.

The trailer has set the bar high for the film that will be releasing on June 2, 2023.

4) Asteroid City

Asteroid City (Image via IMDB)

Wes Anderson has brought together some of the industry's best and most popular stars for his upcoming film Asteroid City, a rarity for his films which usually boast a minimal cast and technical finesse. Asteroid City stars Tilda Swinton, Scarlett Johannson, Tom Hanks, Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody, and Margot Robbie among others in lead roles.

Asteroid City will be released on June 23, 2023.

5) Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The fifth installment of the highly popular franchise has probably been on the list of anticipated films for longer than most other films. While fans of the franchise await the return of Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, newer cast members include Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen.

As the film is the first in the franchise that is not directed by Spielberg, audiences across the world have been excited to see how the characters and story have been treated. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 30, 2023.

6) Barbie

Greta Gerwig plays around with the age-old conventional idea of Barbie and tells the story of what happens when the doll is forced to leave Barbieland for her unlikely looks. Barbie sets off on a search for happiness in the human world. The viral stills of Ryan Gosling as Ken and Gerwig's previous work are largely responsible for the buzz surrounding the film.

The film stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Emma Mackey in lead roles. Barbie will be released in theaters on July 20, 2023.

7) Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan is a filmmaker who is loved by cinephiles across the globe for how finely he balances the most universal and grand concepts with personal emotions. Oppenheimer is not just anticipated for being a Nolan project but also promises some brilliant performances from the finest actors of our times, including Cillian Murphy, Rami Malek, and Matt Damon.

Oppenheimer is all set to release on July 21, 2023.

8) Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon (Image via IMDB)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorcese have collaborated to create some of the finest cinematic art that the world has seen. In Killers of the Flower Moon, Scorcese narrates the tale of the Reign of Terror, when members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation were brutally murdered. The stills from the film are reminiscent of Shutter Island, making it one of the most anticipated projects of the year.

Killers of the Flower Moon was supposed to be released on May 23, 2023, but it is now expected to be delayed until later in the year.

9) Dune: Part Two

Dune (Image via IMDB)

Dune: Part Two has been one of the most anticipated films ever since the first part of the sci-fi franchise hit the screens in 2021. Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh all offer wonderful performances in this grand cinematic experience. The second part is expected to take the grandeur further and lead the story toward a dramatic climax.

Dune: Part Two will be released on November 3, 2023.

10) Wonka

Wonka (Image via IMDB)

The many adaptations of the literary world of Willy Wonka, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, have gone on to become favorites among a generation of children. While Tim Burton approached the story in a darker way, fans have been waiting to see how the latest adaptation starring Timothee Chalamet and Rowan Atkinson will be made.

Wonka will be released on December 15, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes