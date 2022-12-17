2023 movie Oppenheimer trailer and everything to know about Christopher Nolan's next

Oppenheimer has been in discussion for a long time now. Any Christopher Nolan film is always awaited. However, this is doubly special as it deals with the legendary Physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in the backdrop of World War II and the invention of the Atomic Bomb, which changed the world's political scenario forever. In the titular role, the film stars Cillian Murphy, who has appeared in numerous Christopher Nolan projects.

The trailer for the film has not been made public yet, but it is being screened with Avatar: The Way of Water in certain theatres. Glimpses of the trailer have been leaked online, leading to widespread interest in Nolan's latest big-budget project, which is set for a release on July 21, 2023. The film also stars Martin J. Sherwin. Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh.

Oppenheimer trailer: The recreation of the trinity test

While the entire trailer is not yet available to the public, some leaked footage shows the trinity test, the first-ever nuclear weapon detonation taking place under Oppenheimer's Manhattan Project in the New Mexico desert. According to reports and confirmation from the director, the entire test, as seen in the film, is not CGI but entirely recreated by the crew.

Nolan previously said in an interview:

"I think recreating the Trinity test (the first nuclear weapon detonation, in New Mexico) without the use of computer graphics was a huge challenge to take on."

The trailer looks at Cillian Murphy's version of the famous physicist as he oversees the detonation. Matt Damon's Leslie Groves is also seen narrating the scenario and describing the scientist.

The trailer also looks at all that came before the invention of the atomic bomb, including lab tests, site selection, and Oppenheimer's relationship with his wife. There is not enough information about the plot yet. But it will likely follow real-life events from the scientist's life.

The premise of the film reads:

"The film follows the life of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project, and his contributions that led to the creation of the atomic bomb."

The film is based on American Prometheus, a novel based on the famous scientist's life by Kai Bird. The original release date was in 2021, but delays due to the pandemic pushed the date to its current one. Hoyte van Hoytema returned to take reigns of the cinematography while Ludwig Göransson is behind the film's electric score, which can be seen in the trailer.

Describing the filming process, Christopher Nolan said:

"And one of the most challenging projects I've ever taken on in terms of the scale of it, and in terms of encountering the breadth of Oppenheimer's story,...There were big, logistical challenges, big practical challenges....But I had an extraordinary crew, and they really stepped up,...It will be a while before we're finished. But certainly as I watch the results come in, and as I'm putting the film together, I'm thrilled with what my team has been able to achieve."

The film will release on July 21, 2023. Stay tuned for more updates.

