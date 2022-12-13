"I'm so psyched": Fans root for Cillian Murphy to win Oscar after Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer drops first look

Actor Cillian Murphy's first look in Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated Oppenheimer is out and has taken Twitter by storm. In the first look shared by Total Film magazine, Emily Blunt is seen clasping Cillian Murphy's face in what looks like a tense, confrontational moment from the movie.

Fans on Twitter are excited about the film and have been praising Cillian Murphy's first look. One user mentioned that they were ''psyched'' about the film and implied that Murphy would win the Oscar for his performance in Oppenheimer.

Pamela @hbodragons Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer!! And the Oscars goes to... I am so psyched about this film.. First day first show Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer!! And the Oscars goes to... I am so psyched about this film.. First day first show https://t.co/LB8JsHh99R

Twitter goes berserk over Cillian Murphy's first look in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Several fans took to Twitter to share their opinions on Cillian Murphy's first look in Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated movie Oppenheimer. Fans are stoked about the project and have been very vocal about their excitement to see Murphy don the lead role in the movie.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

MS.SHELBY®️ @_the_realp Cillian Murphy Oscar era is coming!! Cillian Murphy Oscar era is coming!! https://t.co/0PgWCJxzXr

faz @buckyssteven cillian murphy oscar era upcoming for Oppenheimer cillian murphy oscar era upcoming for Oppenheimer https://t.co/hRs7neJ7mT

tyler (durden) @TAXlDRVlER cant wait to see cillian murphy win an oscar for oppenheimer in 2024 cant wait to see cillian murphy win an oscar for oppenheimer in 2024

Mckayla 🌑 @petsoundz if Cillian Murphy doesn't win an Oscar for Oppenheimer, I will hand-deliver one to him myself. if Cillian Murphy doesn't win an Oscar for Oppenheimer, I will hand-deliver one to him myself.

mari @awitsmari cant wait to ball my eyes out the day cillian murphy wins an oscar cant wait to ball my eyes out the day cillian murphy wins an oscar

Cillian Murphy plays the titular role of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the upcoming biopic directed by Christopher Nolan. J. Robert Oppenheimer was a prominent theoretical physicist who played a pivotal role in the Manhattan Project, which focused on developing nuclear weapons during World War II.

Regarding his role in the film, Murphy said during an interview with Esquire magazine that he was ''shocked'' that Nolan decided to cast him in the role of the protagonist. He said,

''It’s the first time he’s cast me in a lead, which I’m still a bit in shock about, but I’m thrilled. It’s a huge part and a lot of work. But in my estimation, you’re working with one of the greatest living directors, so you’re in safe hands.''

More details about Oppenheimer and Cillian Murphy's previous works

Oppenheimer is based on American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a book on the revered physicist's life penned by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Here's a brief synopsis of the book, as per Amazon:

''J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the iconic figures of the twentieth century, a brilliant physicist who led the effort to build the atomic bomb for his country in a time of war, and who later found himself confronting the moral consequences of scientific progress.''

The synopsis further states,

''In this magisterial, acclaimed biography twenty-five years in the making, Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin capture Oppenheimer’s life and times, from his early career to his central role in the Cold War. This is biography and history at its finest, riveting and deeply informative.''

The movie is written and directed by Christopher Nolan and is set to be released in theaters on July 21, 2023. Starring alongside Murphy in key supporting roles are actors like Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh, among others.

Actor Cillian Murphy is best known among TV audiences for his role as Tommy Shelby in BBC's iconic series, Peaky Blinders. Over the years, he's essayed a wide range of roles in numerous shows and films, including 28 Days Later, The Dark Knight trilogy, and many more. His recent appearances were in A Quiet Place Part II and Anna.

