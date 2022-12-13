"I'm so psyched": Fans root for Cillian Murphy to win Oscar after Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer drops first look

Actor Cillian Murphy's first look in Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated Oppenheimer is out and has taken Twitter by storm. In the first look shared by Total Film magazine, Emily Blunt is seen clasping Cillian Murphy's face in what looks like a tense, confrontational moment from the movie.
Fans on Twitter are excited about the film and have been praising Cillian Murphy's first look. One user mentioned that they were ''psyched'' about the film and implied that Murphy would win the Oscar for his performance in Oppenheimer.
Twitter goes berserk over Cillian Murphy's first look in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer
Several fans took to Twitter to share their opinions on Cillian Murphy's first look in Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated movie Oppenheimer. Fans are stoked about the project and have been very vocal about their excitement to see Murphy don the lead role in the movie.
Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
Cillian Murphy plays the titular role of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the upcoming biopic directed by Christopher Nolan. J. Robert Oppenheimer was a prominent theoretical physicist who played a pivotal role in the Manhattan Project, which focused on developing nuclear weapons during World War II.
Regarding his role in the film, Murphy said during an interview with Esquire magazine that he was ''shocked'' that Nolan decided to cast him in the role of the protagonist. He said,
''It’s the first time he’s cast me in a lead, which I’m still a bit in shock about, but I’m thrilled. It’s a huge part and a lot of work. But in my estimation, you’re working with one of the greatest living directors, so you’re in safe hands.''
More details about Oppenheimer and Cillian Murphy's previous works
Oppenheimer is based on American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a book on the revered physicist's life penned by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Here's a brief synopsis of the book, as per Amazon:
''J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the iconic figures of the twentieth century, a brilliant physicist who led the effort to build the atomic bomb for his country in a time of war, and who later found himself confronting the moral consequences of scientific progress.''
The synopsis further states,
''In this magisterial, acclaimed biography twenty-five years in the making, Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin capture Oppenheimer’s life and times, from his early career to his central role in the Cold War. This is biography and history at its finest, riveting and deeply informative.''
The movie is written and directed by Christopher Nolan and is set to be released in theaters on July 21, 2023. Starring alongside Murphy in key supporting roles are actors like Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh, among others.
Actor Cillian Murphy is best known among TV audiences for his role as Tommy Shelby in BBC's iconic series, Peaky Blinders. Over the years, he's essayed a wide range of roles in numerous shows and films, including 28 Days Later, The Dark Knight trilogy, and many more. His recent appearances were in A Quiet Place Part II and Anna.