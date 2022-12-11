“He just stared at me”: Emily Blunt shares unconventional motivation from Tom Cruise at ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ set

British actress Emily Blunt revealed some unconventional advice she received from her co-star Tom Cruise while they were working together on Edge of Tomorrow.

According to multiple news reports, the 39-year-old star appeared on an episode of the podcast SmartLess, which is expected to drop on December 12. There, she shared with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett how Cruise asked her to "stop being a pu**y" after she was unable to work in a heavy costume.

“He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a p—y, OK?’”

In Edge of Tomorrow, Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise play the roles of warriors entangled in a time loop who have to save the world and the human species from aliens. They had to don heavy costumes for their roles in the sci-fi film while performing complex action sequences.

While Tom Cruise is known to perform his own stunts, it was a new experience for Emily Blunt.

Emily Blunt needed a male stunt double because of the heavy costume

As per The Times, Emily Blunt revealed she got emotional on set while filming Edge of Tomorrow because the costumes were so heavy.

“We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would've been great if we had CGI'd them but we wanted to do it in a tactile way. When you hear the word tactile you think that sounds nice and cosy; there was nothing cosy about these suits. It was like 85lb, it was so heavy. The first time I put it on I started to cry and [Tom] didn't know what to do.”

She shared that Tom Cruise was staring at her when she started to cry because of the heavy costumes.

“He just stared at me and was like ‘I know, I know,’ I was like ‘Tom I'm not sure how I'm going to get through this shoot,’ and just started to cry. I said, ‘I'm feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.’”

Screen Talk @ScreenTalk Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt on the set of ‘EDGE OF TOMORROW’ , 2014 Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt on the set of ‘EDGE OF TOMORROW’ , 2014 https://t.co/xF20d0iaWI

It was then that the Mission Impossible star asked Blunt to get it together, which ultimately helped her with the shoot. The Mary Poppins star also revealed that they had to use male stunt doubles instead of females because the costumes were not so easy to carry.

Emily Blunt even got injured while shooting Edge of Tomorrow, as the suit hurt her collarbone and ribs and continues to be "dodgy" even though it's been eight years since the shoot.

In a 2018 interview with IndieWire, Blunt revealed that Tom Cruise asked her to star in the sequel to Edge of Tomorrow. The star revealed that the team asked her to perform in the sequel, but at the time, she was off to shoot for Mary Poppins.

However, she said that if the stars ever aligned and all of them were free at the same time, then she would be on board with the idea.

Poll : 0 votes