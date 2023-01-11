''I don't get what I just watched'': Fans baffled over Joaquin Phoenix's Beau is Afraid trailer

The new trailer for Joaquin Phoenix's Beau is Afraid is out and has been the subject of discussion among fans. The intriguing trailer offers a peek into director Ari Aster's unique world, full of mysterious characters with strange motives and desires.

Ever since the trailer was released, fans on Twitter have been trying to decode the plot, with many mentioning that they can't figure out what the film is about. One user said that they didn't ''get'' what they watched but praised the trailer.

A fan's reaction to Beau is Afraid trailer (image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Beau is Afraid stars Phoenix along with Nathan Lane and Amy Ryan, among many others, in key roles. It is set to hit theaters on April 21, 2023.

Beau is Afraid trailer leaves fans confused

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new trailer for Joaquin Phoenix's Beau is Afraid. While many appreciated the trailer's overall mysterious tone and aesthetic aspects, others tried to speculate about the plot and mentioned they had no idea what the plot was about.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

The opening scene of the trailer for Beau is Afraid shows Joaquin Phoenix’s injured face as he looks straight into the camera with no expression. A haunting voiceover begins,

''I'm so sorry for what your daddy passed down to you. But I wanted a child, the greatest gift of my life.''

The trailer briefly depicts a few key scenes from the film without revealing any major plot points. Overall, it has a haunting tone that fans of the director will recognize.

Fans can expect an atmospheric, character-driven drama that explores human nature's dark side based on the Beau is Afraid trailer. A24's crisp synopsis of the movie reads:

''A paranoid man embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother in this bold and ingeniously depraved new film from writer/director Ari Aster.''

Director Ari Aster is best known for directing acclaimed horror movies like Midsommar and Hereditary.

A quick look at Joaquin Phoenix's recent works

Joaquin Phoenix starred in Mike Mills' acclaimed drama, C'mon C'mon, in 2021. The film depicts the relationship between a radio journalist and his nephew. Here's a short description of the movie, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) and his young nephew (Woody Norman) forge a tenuous but transformational relationship when they are unexpectedly thrown together in this delicate and deeply moving story about the connections between adults and children, the past and the future, from writer-director Mike Mills.''

The film received high praise from critics and fans who raved about the writing, performances, and storyline, among other things. Over the years, Phoenix has starred in several iconic movies like The Master, Her, and You Were Never Really Here, to name a few.

He has received widespread critical acclaim for his unique acting style, with many critics and contemporary actors considering him to be one of the finest actors of the 21st century. Apart from the movies mentioned above, Phoenix is reportedly set to play the lead role in the much-anticipated Joker sequel, titled Joker: Folie à Deux and Napoleon.

Poll : 0 votes