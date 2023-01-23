Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 2023 movie trailer: 5 major takeaways

It almost seems like Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves could be one of the most anticipated shows in this packed year. After numerous failed attempts at crafting something out of this famous board game, Dungeons & Dragons 2023 may finally prove to be the show that manages to hit the mark and impress the so-called geek community.

The Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer was released some time back and managed to attract a large amount of viewer attention. The production company revealed a new trailer today, amplifying the interest in the upcoming film.

Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the new spinoff will be set in the Forgotten Realms and will follow the journey of Chris Pine, who will lead the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cast.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves release date is set for March 31. 2023. Read on for more details.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer: Bringing the dose of fun to the tabletop role-playing game

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves previously released a trailer that teased the various forms of battles and characters, something that surely excited the players who have played the game before. This time, however, the trailer revealed the outright comedic approach that the Jonathan Goldstein film plans to take.

Reminiscent of Taika Waititi's work in the superhero universe, the trailer hints at how the premise of the new film consists of a lot of comedy sequences and a generally light tone. This may come as a surprise to many viewers, but done right, this could be the best way to go in this case.

This is not very surprising as the adaptation comes from the directors of Game Night, one of the funniest dark comedies of recent times.

The synopsis for Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves reads:

"A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant and comes after many attempts at a Dungeons & Dragons adaptation over the years, including one 27-episode series that never really ended.

Of course, this film will only feature a fraction of the vast universe that is present in the game. Speaking about the directors and their comedic approach to the filmmaking for this D&D adaptation, star Chris Pine said:

"I mean, first of all, they're really funny guys. And they have a history of making really great comedy. They have good hearts. And their idea for how they wanted to tell the story, at least for me, was exactly what I like about big-budget filmmaking, which is not too cool for school. There's an earnest, real heart to it with a really sweet message. The comedy's really on point. The visual practical element was really neat."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will premiere in theaters on March 31, 2023. Stay tuned for more updates.

