Dungeons & Dragons 2023 movie's cast first look at SDCC 2022: Chris Pine, Rege-Jean Page, and others star

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has revealed the first look of its cast at the Tavern Experience at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The movie is a reboot of the iconic Dungeons & Dragons film series. It stars Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez, among many others, in pivotal roles.

The release date of the film had to be pushed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is currently scheduled for theatrical release on March 3, 2023.

Characters from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' first look videos were shown at SDCC 2022

Rotten Tomatoes shared their first look at the film's cast via their official Twitter handle on July 21, 2022. The clip showcases Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant in their respective roles in the film. Pine plays the role of a Bard, while Rodriguez and Smith star as a Barbarian and a Sorcerer, respectively; Regé-Jean Page is cast as a Paladin, while Sophia Lillis dons the role of a Druid, named Doric. Then comes Hugh Grant, who portrays the character Forge Fletcher. Grant reportedly plays a villain in the film.

The actors look stunning in their respective avatars in the film. Grant, in particular, looks quite impressive in his role. The clip shows the actor sipping a drink while looking at the camera menacingly. He displays astonishing intensity with ease, and it'll be interesting to see how his character pans out in the storyline. Another highlight of the clip was Michelle Rodriguez, who appears in a ferocious avatar.

Fans on Twitter have been excited about the film for quite some time now, and with the first look at the cast revealed, many have shared their views. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions on Twitter to the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' cast' first look:

More details about Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

The Dungeons & Dragons project has been in the making for quite some time now. The film was reportedly earlier set to be released in July 2021 but was pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The official title of the film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, was announced in April this year. Details about the plot are being kept under wraps, but the story is reportedly set in The Forgotten Realms, which has been the setting for the Dungeons & Dragons series, and fans of the popular franchise will be familiar with the fictional universe.

Over the years, numerous Dungeons & Dragons films have been released, but none of them have garnered significant critical acclaim, which makes the release of the 2023 film even more exciting. The film is helmed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The duo wrote the screenplay for the film along with Michael Gilio. Goldstein and Daley have worked together on a number of projects, including 2015's Vacation, Game Night, and many more.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released in theaters on March 3, 2023.

