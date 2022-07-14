Netflix series KAOS recast: Why did Jeff Goldblum replace Hugh Grant?

Netflix's upcoming Greek mythology series KAOS has added actor Jeff Goldblum to its cast, according to Deadline. Goldblum, who has joined the cast in one of the lead roles, has done so as a replacement for actor Hugh Grant.

According to the publication, Grant pulled out of the project due to scheduling conflicts, opening up the path for Goldblum step into Zeus' shoes.

Netflix's KAOS touted to be a dark comedy

Described by Deadline as ''seemingly all-powerful, yet desperately insecure and vengeful,'' Zeus is a deeply fascinating, complex character, and it'll be interesting to see Goldblum's interpretation of the role.

The series consists of eight episodes. The official logline of the show (obtained via Collider) states:

"A darkly comedic and contemporary reimagining of Greek mythology, exploring themes of gender politics, power, and life in the underworld. Zeus has a wrinkle. He’s worried it might mean the end of the world… and it might. Because on earth, six humans — unaware of their importance or their connection to each other — learn that they are component parts of an ancient prophecy.

It continues:

"Will they discover the truth about the gods, and what they’re doing to humans? And, if they do, will they be able to stop them?"

The show will be helmed by Charlie Covell, who has also penned the script. Georgi Banks-Davies will serve as the lead director and executive producer. Per Deadline, Runyararo Mapfumo will direct the second block of the series. Chris Fry, Jane Featherstone, and Nina Lederman will also serve as executive producers. Katie Carpenter, Harry Munday, and Michael Eagle-Hodgson will produce the show for the production company, Sister.

Alongside Jeff Goldblum, the show also features several other prominent actors in supporting roles (obtained via Deadline), including David Thewlis, Cliff Curtis, Janet McTeer, Killian Scott, Leila Farzad, Aurora Perrineau, Misia Butler, Nabhaan Rizwan, Stanley Townsend, and Rakie Ayola.

Meanwhile, Hugh Grant is reportedly working on two films that are currently in the post-production phase: Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Jeff Goldblum's recent works

Jeff Goldblum recently starred in Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World Dominion, reprising his iconic role as Dr. Ian Malcolm. Although the film received mostly mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, it was a massive box-office hit. He also appeared on TBS' acclaimed sitcom, Search Party, wherein he portrays the role of an entrepreneur named Tunnel Quinn in the fifth season of the show.

Over the years, Goldblum has essayed a wide range of roles in numerous films and television shows, including Independence Day, Jurassic Park series, The Fly, Into the Night, The Tall Guy, Will & Grace, Tenspeed and Brown Shoe, and many more. He's also won several awards and accolades, including a Saturn Award as well as a Boston Society of Film Critics Award.

