Hugh Grant to star in Netflix's new Greek mythology series

Kaos, Charlie Covell's reimagination of Greek mythology will be headlined by acclaimed British actor Hugh Grant, who will be portraying Zeus. The Netflix series is packed with a star-studded cast comprised of Janet McTeer, Cliff Curtis, David Thewlis, Killian Scott, Nabhaan Rizwan, Rakie Ayola, and Stanley Townsend. Production is set to begin later this summer.

The bold and darkly comedic rendition of the mythological epic will explore themes of love and power in the underworld. Writer and creator Charlie Covell will be joined by Georgi Banks-Davies and Runyararo Mapfumo as directors. The series will be produced by production companies Sister and Anthem.

Kaos: Covell's bold reinvention of the Greek mythology for Netflix stars Hugh Grant as Zeus

Deadline Hollywood @DEADLINE Hugh Grant To Play Zeus In Netflix’s Greek Mythology Reimagining ‘Kaos’ From Creator Charlie Covell; Janet McTeer, Cliff Curtis & David Thewlis Among Additional Series Regulars deadline.com/2022/06/hugh-g… Hugh Grant To Play Zeus In Netflix’s Greek Mythology Reimagining ‘Kaos’ From Creator Charlie Covell; Janet McTeer, Cliff Curtis & David Thewlis Among Additional Series Regulars deadline.com/2022/06/hugh-g…

Charlie Covell, known for writing Netflix's The End of the F***ing World, will be bringing a contemporary take on Greek myths to Netflix. Four Weddings and a Funeral actor Hugh Grant will be leading the extraordinary cast of actors representing the pantheon of Greek gods.

Hugh Grant will be portraying the omnipotent yet deeply insecure and vengeful King of the Gods, Zeus. The plot of Kaos, as detailed by Deadline, will follow the downward spiral of Zeus after he discovers a wrinkle on his forehead one fine morning that sets off his neurosis. He becomes paranoid with the belief that his downfall is near and begins to see ominous signs everywhere.

Meanwhile, Zeus' brother and God of the Underworld, Hades (Thewlis) begins losing his control over the dark dominion with an overwhelming unprocessed backlog of the dead. Hera (McTeer), Queen of the Gods, enjoys control over Earth and over Zeus until the latter's paranoia begins threatening her power and freedom.

Spoil & Chill 💬 @SpoilerPleaser



The series is a bold, darkly comic, contemporary take on Greek mythology, exploring love, power. and life in the underworld.



deadline.com/2022/06/hugh-g… Hugh Grant to play as Zeus in @netflix KAOS.The series is a bold, darkly comic, contemporary take on Greek mythology, exploring love, power. and life in the underworld. Hugh Grant to play as Zeus in @netflix KAOS.The series is a bold, darkly comic, contemporary take on Greek mythology, exploring love, power. and life in the underworld.deadline.com/2022/06/hugh-g… https://t.co/9ePYluGwvs

Zeus' son, Dionysus (Rizwan), is on his own path for a cosmic collision with his father. Poseidon (Curtis), on the other hand, is a vain party animal looking for the next party.

Mortals on Earth are longing for change and soon to the realization that their well-being is of little interest to the Gods. Riddy (Perrineau), Orpheus (Scott), Caneus (Butler), and Ari (Farzad) are mortals from different walks of life who are soon to become bad news for the Gods.

Cast of Kaos: Hugh Grant, Janet McTeer, David Thewlis, and others come together to deliver Covell's contemporary vision

Film Updates @FilmUpdates



(deadline.com/2022/06/hugh-g…) Nabhaan Rizwan, Stuart Townsend, Leila Farzad, Rakie Ayola, Misia Butler, Hugh Grant, Janet McTeer, Cliff Curtis, David Thewlis and Killian Scott have been cast in Netflix mythological epic series ‘Kaos.’ Nabhaan Rizwan, Stuart Townsend, Leila Farzad, Rakie Ayola, Misia Butler, Hugh Grant, Janet McTeer, Cliff Curtis, David Thewlis and Killian Scott have been cast in Netflix mythological epic series ‘Kaos.’(deadline.com/2022/06/hugh-g…) https://t.co/wHjrVOtJcr

Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Volpi Cup winner Hugh Grant, known for films like Notting Hill, Bridget Jones's Diary, About a Boy, Two Weeks Notice, and Love Actually, will be portraying Zeus in Kaos. He recently received an Emmy nomination for his performance in HBO's The Undoing (2020).

Hugh Grant will next be seen in Guy Ritchie's Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre, Paramount's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and Jerry Seinfeld's Netflix comedy Unfrosted.

Janet McTeer, an Emmy and two-time Oscar nominee known for her role on Netflix's Ozark, will be seen playing Hera in the Greek mythology reimagining. She is also known for her roles in Hawks, Wuthering Heights, Carrington, The Woman in Black, Maleficent, The Divergent series, and Me Before You. She will next be seen in Searchlight's The Menu.

Fargo star David Thewlis, who is set to appear next on Netflix's The Sandman, will be playing the role of Hades in Kaos. Cliff Curtis, known for Reminiscence, will play Poseidon in Covell's rendition and is also set to play Tonowari in the four upcoming Avatar films.

Deadline Hollywood @DEADLINE ‘Kaos’: Aurora Perrineau Boards Charlie Covell’s Greek Mythology Reimagining For Netflix As Series Regular deadline.com/2022/05/kaos-n… ‘Kaos’: Aurora Perrineau Boards Charlie Covell’s Greek Mythology Reimagining For Netflix As Series Regular deadline.com/2022/05/kaos-n…

Additionally, Killian Scott (Dublin Murders), Misia Butler (The School for Good and Evil), Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie), Nabhaan Rizwan (Station Eleven), Rakie Ayola (The Pact), Stanley Townsend (The Current War), and Aurora Perrineau have also signed on as series regulars.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far