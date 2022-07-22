Twitter goes wild as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer premieres at SDCC 2022

The official trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is finally out. The much-awaited trailer was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 and later released on the film's official Twitter handle. Fans on Twitter have been buzzing with excitement ever since the trailer was dropped.
Earlier, at the SDCC 2022, a first look at the cast was revealed, further increasing anticipation among fans. Read on to find more reactions on Twitter.
Fans react to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer
Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer. Fans seemed enthusiastic about the film as they praised the trailer. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter to the new Dungeons & Dragons movie trailer:
Clearly, fans seem to have liked the trailer's overall fun and entertaining tone. Earlier, many were stoked to see the first look at the cast of the film featuring Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez, among many others. The film is slated to be released in theaters in the US on March 3, 2023.
A quick look at the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer
The official trailer for the film offers a peek into its wonderfully crafted world full of exciting events and likable characters as it promises to be an absolute fun ride. It showcases several stunning visuals and action sequences. At one point, the voice-over says:
''Here's the thing: we're a team of thieves. Then when you do this, you're bound to make enemies. Sometimes those enemies come looking for revenge.''
Along with the trailer, Paramount Pictures' official YouTube channel also shared a brief description of the film, which reads:
''A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.''
The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant in pivotal roles. Pine plays a Bard, while Rodriguez and Smith portray the roles of a Barbarian and a Sorcerer, respectively. Sophia Lillis essays the role of a Druid named Doric, while Regé-Jean Page appears as a Paladin.
More details about the Dungeons & Dragons film series
Over the years, quite a few Dungeons & Dragons movies have been released. However, none of them garnered critical acclaim. The first film was released in 2000, starring Justin Whalin and Marlon Wayans, and received strong negative reactions from critics and viewers.
It was followed by a sequel titled Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God, which was equally panned by critics. Dungeons & Dragons 3: The Book of Vile Darkness, the third installment in the franchise, was released direct-to-DVD in the UK.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released in theaters in the US on March 3, 2023.