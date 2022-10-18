Explored: Is Zoe Saldana's From Scratch Season 1 adapted from Tembi Locke's memoir?

Zoe Saldana-starred From Scratch is the latest limited series from the house of Netflix.

With a trailer revealing the beautiful setting of the romantic drama, the stage is set for Saldana's Amahle Wheeler to soak herself in the love-soaked streets of Sicily. Additionally, there is also a focus on the cuisine as her fairytale love story unfolds.

From Scratch will showcase a long duration of Amahle's life, including her budding romance, marriage, and childbirth. This series will differ from typical romantic dramas as it deviates from some hard and fast rules and depicts an offbeat romance where not only two people, but two cultures merge.

From Scratch is based on a memoir from author Tembi Locke titled From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home. Locke is heavily involved in the project and has also written two episodes of From Scratch with her sister Attica Locke. Attica has also been a key figure in developing the book into the series and has served as the showrunner for the same.

From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, And Finding Home author, Tembi Locke, says that the story matters

This limited series is a direct adaptation of Tembi Locke's book, which she wrote about her real-life experiences in Italy. The book, and subsequently the series, both talk about cultural merging while the protagonist is in love with a man from a different place. It is both a story of two people and two cultures.

Speaking about the book back in 2019, Tembi Locke said:

“I was in Sicily, three summers into widowhood, and it hit me. I was seated my with young daughter and across from us, my mother-in-law at the dinner table at the end of what had been like the perfect summer day. And I had a thought: How did we get here, especially given where we started AND given that the only person connecting us is gone? That question felt like the making of a book."

She continued to add that it took her two more years to feel ready to write the book. Locke stated that she needed to "build up" her bravery to write the book. She added:

"It's an absolute act of bravery to say 'I have something to say, this story matters'. Maybe more for women and perhaps more so for black women. […] So writing is fundamentally brave, memoir maybe more so in some ways.”

Tembi Locke and Attica Locke wrote the series with the help of TV writers like Amy Wang, JJ Braider, Marguerite MacIntire, Joshua Allen, and Jason Coffey. Nzingha Stewart and Dennie Gordon have directed the series.

From Scratch stars Eugenio Mastrandrea opposite Saldana in the lead role. He plays the role of a struggling cook who fails to receive the recognition he deserves despite his massive talent. Other cast members of the show include Danielle Deadwyler, Keith David, Kellita Smith, Judith Scott, Lucia Sardo, Paride Benassi, and Roberta Rigano.

The show is set to premiere on October 21, 2022, on Netflix and will have eight 60-minute long episodes.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes