Zoe Saldana's From Scratch Season 1: Meet the cast of the Netflix series

Netflix's upcoming limited series From Scratch, starring Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldana, is all set to premiere on October 21, 2022.

The romantic drama will have eight 60-minute long episodes and will follow a woman on her journey to study abroad. It will see her fall in love with a man from a different culture and subsequently, fall in love with the culture too.

The limited series is adapted from Tembi Locke's memoir, From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home. The author also served as a screenwriter for the show, alongside her sister Attica Locke, who is also the showrunner.

The show is supported by many talented actors including Eugenio Mastrandrea, a talented struggling chef, and Zaldana's character's romantic interest.

The cast for Netflix's limited romantic series From Scratch

Zoe Saldana as Amahle Wheeler

Zoe Saldana will play the protagonist in the series, Amahle Wheeler, a student who travels to Sicily and falls in love there.

Born on June 19, 1978, in Passaic, New Jersey, Saldana is one of the biggest names in Hollywood owing to her roles in Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy series. Zoe moved to the Dominican Republic at a young age with her family and discovered her passion for art there.

After returning to New York, Zoe made her early debut with the Faces theater troupe, where she performed both as a dancer and actor. She made her debut with Center Stage (2000) and never looked back. Her notable works include Colombiana, Star Trek, and The Losers.

Eugenio Mastrandrea as Lino

Eugenio Mastrandrea will play the role of Lino, Amahle Wheeler's love interest in Sicily. He will portray a talented chef who struggles with his career. His bond with Amhale will be the central plot point of the series, From Scratch. Because of his profession, one of the thematic elements of the show will be cuisine.

Eugenio Mastrandrea is a relatively new actor from Rome, Italy. He was born on 9, December 1993. His previous works include A.C.A.B. - All Cops Are B*stards (2012), and Nero a metà (2018).

Danielle Deadwyler as Zora

The talented Danielle Deadwyler will play the role of Zora. Though nothing is known about the character yet, Deadwyler's inclusion means it would be something very interesting.

Danielle Deadwyler is an American actress and writer, well known for her critically acclaimed performance in Harder They Fall (2021). She began her career as a stage actor and transitioned to film with her debut A Cross to Bear by Travon Potts. Her other notable roles include The Youth, The Devil to Pay, and Till.

Other cast members of From Scratch

Other cast members of From Scratch include Keith David, Kellita Smith, Judith Scott, Lucia Sardo, Paride Benassi, and Roberta Rigano.

TV veterans Amy Wang, JJ Braider, Marguerite MacIntire, Joshua Allen, and Jason Coffey worked on the script of the show alongside Tembi Locke and her sister.

The show will premiere on October 21, 2022, on Netflix. The official trailer for the show was released earlier this month.

