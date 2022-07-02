Who was Gregory Jein? Tributes pour in as Star Trek icon dies aged 76

Well-known model designer Gregory Jein passed away on May 22, 2022, at the age of 76. Jein died as a result of cardiac arrest following a battle with several health problems including diabetes.

A spokeswoman for his family revealed that they had decided not to reveal anything for personal reasons.

Michael Okuda @MikeOkuda Deeply saddened by passing of legendary modelmaker Gregory Jein, whose work ranged from Dark Star to Firefox, Buckaroo Banzai, Hunt for Red October, Close Encounters and Star Trek. The world of fantastic filmmaking has gotten a little smaller with the passing of Greg Jein.

JoeRalat @JoeRalat RIP Greg Jein. Thank You for your contribution to movie magic! RIP Greg Jein. Thank You for your contribution to movie magic! https://t.co/Zg3U5f6X3Z

Everything known about Gregory Jein

Gregory Jein became popular for creating miniatures for special effects in films and TV series (Image via LukasKendall/Twitter)

Born on October 31, 1945, Gregory Jein attended Audubon Junior High, Dorsey High School, and Cal State Los Angeles to complete his education.

Jein created miniatures for use in special effects for various films and television series in the 1970s. He started his career by building models for the 1974 s*x comedy movie, Flesh Gordon.

He continued to work on TV series, commercials, and movies, but Steven Spielberg’s 1977 science-fiction film Close Encounters of the Third Kind proved to be his big break. He made many models for the film, including miniature landscapes for UFOs and a mothership model which was featured in the climax. Jein and his team were nominated in the category for Best Visual Effects at the 50th Academy Awards.

Jein once again collaborated with Spielberg on the 1979 period film 1941. His team was once again nominated in the category for Best Visual Effects, this time at the 52nd Academy Awards.

His contribution to the 1979 science-fiction film Star Trek: The Motion Picture was significant. He built planetary models for Spock’s spacewalk scene alongside the interior of V’Ger craft.

Jein remained a part of the Star Trek franchise for a long time, and worked on Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country as well. Gregory’s team built a six-foot model of the USS Enterprise for the pilot of Star Trek: The Next Generation. He also built the Ferengi Marauder starship in Season 1 and Klingon Vor’cha in Season 4.

Jein was nominated at the Emmy Awards for his work on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and the HBO miniseries Angels in America. Mulan, The Dark Knight Rises, The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension, Judge Dredd, Avatar, John Carter, and Alice Through the Looking Glass are just a few of the other films he has been involved in.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Gregory Jein and his team worked on several movies that went on to become cult classics. So, he gained widespread recognition. Twitter was flooded with tributes when the news of his death went viral:

His work will continue to live on in the hearts of fans across the world. Further details regarding his funeral are yet to be revealed.

