''You could probably buy him as a conqueror'': Paul Rudd opens up on Jonathan Majors' role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Actor Paul Rudd recently appeared in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wherein he spoke about his new movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Jonathan Majors' role in it, among other things. Rudd jokingly mentioned,

''If you look at those pictures (referring to Men's Health magazine photos) of Jonathan (Majors) I think you could probably buy him as a conqueror.''

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Paul Rudd plays the lead role of Scott Lang. One of the most widely anticipated movies in recent times, it kicks off MCU's Phase 5. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on February 17, 2023.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Paul Rudd talks about co-star Jonathan Majors

During the interview, Paul Rodd told Jimmy Fallon that Jonathan Majors is ''fantastic'' as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Rudd further described Majors' character in the movie as ''a big, bad villain.''

During the interview, Paul Rudd also briefly touched upon the thematic aspects of the film. He said,

''It's a little bit like - you know family was, I think, a theme in the other Ant-Man movies - and comedy - and I think some of that, that exists in this one too, but it's on a much grander scale. It's starting off Phase 5 of Marvel.''

Paul Rudd has previously played the role of Scott Lang in the previous Ant-Man movies, for which he has received high praise from critics. Apart from that, Rudd has starred in several other popular and critically acclaimed movies over the years.

These include Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Ideal Home, and The Catcher Was a Spy, to name a few. His TV acting credits include Living with Yourself, The Shrink Next Door, and many more.

A quick look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cast, plot, and more details

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania focuses on Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly's Wasp, who set out on an epic and ambitious adventure to explore the mysterious and vast Quantum Realm. Here's a brief description of the movie, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.''

The film has generated massive hype among MCU fans, and it is regarded as one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. The movie stars an ensemble cast with Paul Rudd in the lead role, along with various other actors like Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, among numerous others. Peyton Reed, best known for movies like Bring It On and The Break-Up, is the film's director.

Don't miss Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, arriving in theaters on February 17, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes