"Somebody sent the invitation to the wrong house": Evangeline Lilly talks about working with Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, and Bill Murray

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Evangeline Lilly recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wherein she spoke about working with several iconic actors like Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, and Bill Murray in the MCU movie. She said:

''My 42nd birthday, I'm at a table doing a talking-head scene with Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, and Bill Murray. And I was like, 'somebody sent the invitation to the wrong house. I'm not supposed to be here. How did I get here? It's so cool!''

Evangeline Lilly plays the role of Wasp in the highly anticipated MCU flick, which is set to arrive in theaters on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Evangeline Lilly celebrated her 42nd birthday on the sets of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Evangeline Lilly told Jimmy Fallon that working with Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, and Bill Murray was ''the coolest thing ever.'' She also spoke about celebrating her 42nd birthday on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and being in The Volume, a new technology depicted in the film. Lilly mentioned:

''Actually, we were on the volume. And that's the stage with, like, thousands of LED lights that create the Quantum Realm around us, which is really, really special.''

She further stated during the interview:

''So what you see in the movie, we actually were in that. It looked like that. So instead of green screen, instead of trying to imagine all of it, it was right there. I watched Krylar's ship come down from the heavens and Bill Murray walk out of it.''

Evangeline Lilly looks quite impressive in the trailer for the massively hyped MCU film. She brilliantly captures her character's charisma and charm with total ease, and fans can expect her to deliver an enthralling performance in the film.

She'd earlier reprised the role in the previous two Ant-Man movies. Apart from the MCU, Evangeline Lilly is best known for her performances in various other popular and critically acclaimed movies and TV shows like Lost, Real Steel, and South of Heaven, to name a few.

More details about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third installment in the Ant-Man franchise and is part of the iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film focuses on the two titular characters who set out to explore the mysterious Quantum Realm as they meet several creatures, trying to understand its vastness. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to Marvel:

''In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp.''

The description further reads:

''Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang.''

The film stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Bill Murray, and Michelle Pfeiffer, among various others, in key roles. The movie is directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness.

You can watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Qunatumania in theaters on February 17, 2023.

