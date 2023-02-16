Creed III trailer: 3 major takeaways from the Michael B. Jordan movie

Creed III is scheduled to be released by United Artists Releasing in the United States and by Warner Bros. Pictures internationally on March 3, 2023.

Here is the final trailer for the upcoming film,

Directed by Michael B. Jordan, the official synopsis of Creed III reads:

"After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring."

The synopsis continues to say that the face-off between the two former friends is much more than just a simple fight. It adds that for Adonis to settle the score, he needs to put his future on the line to battle Damian, who has nothing to lose.

Creed III trailer: Key takeaways and what to expect from the upcoming movie

The trailer for the film looks incredibly interesting and has given fans a lot to look forward to when the film releases on March 3, 2023. From a story of brothers facing off against each other to some surprise appearances, the film is definitely going to be one to watch out for.

1) Brothers go to war

Following the events of Creed I & II, the protagonist Adonis "Donnie" Creed is excelling in his boxing career and even has a harmonious family life. However, things take a turn when a person from his past comes back to haunt him. This person is Damian "Dame" Anderson, a former prodigy and Donnie's childhood friend, who has just gotten out of prison.

Dame is looking to prove himself and goes on to challenge Donnie to a fight. This rivalry is personal on many levels, and while Dame has nothing to lose, Donnie's legacy hangs by a thread.

2) Hip-hop soundtrack

In the final trailer for Creed III, fans heard Drake's No Friends In The Industry. The song is from his 2021 album Certified Lover Boy. The lyrics of the song go:

"No friends in the industry. My brothers been my brothers, man. You ni**as ain't no kin to me, a fact (whoa). I was known for snappin' when I chat before the app. Stood on everything I said and never took it back (whoa)"

These lines seem to perfectly describe the relationship between the two lead characters and manage to set the tone. Viewers might get to listen to several hip-hop bangers throughout the movie.

3) An appearance from Stephen A. Smith

The trailer saw an appearance from American sports television personality, sports radio host, and sports journalist Stephen A. Smith. Smith was seen conducting an interview with Michael B. Jordan's Adonis before his big fight against Jonathan Majors' Damian.

Smith is a massive name on social media and many memes have also been made using him in recent years. He has even appeared in films and shows like I Think I Love My Wife, Rumble, and General Hospital.

Creed III cast and other crew details

Below are the names who will star in the upcoming movie.

Michael B. Jordan as Adonis "Donnie" Creed (né Johnson)

Tessa Thompson as Bianca Taylor

Jonathan Majors as Damian "Dame" Anderson

Wood Harris as Tony "Little Duke" Evers

Florian Munteanu as Viktor Drago

Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne Creed

Alex Henderson as young Adonis "Donnie" Johnson

Spence Moore II as young Damian "Dame" Anderson

Creed III will also see appearances from Tony Bellew, Selenis Leyva, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Mila Davis-Kent, and Canelo Álvarez.

Irwin and Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, Elizabeth Raposo, Jonathan Glickman, and Sylvester Stallone serve as the producers of the film.

As mentioned earlier, Creed III is scheduled to be released by United Artists Releasing in the United States and by Warner Bros. Pictures internationally on March 3, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes