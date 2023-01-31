''Marvel needs to take notes'': Creed III fans impressed with new poster

Ahead of its upcoming March premiere, Creed III received a fresh poster featuring protagonist Michael B. Jordan, who stars as Adonis "Donnie" Creed (né Johnson) in the film. Helmed by the Black Panther actor in his debut feature directorial, the upcoming sports drama is a follow-up to Creed II, released in 2018.

The freshly launched promotional image shows Adonis landing a tough punch on his opponent. Donning a fearsome look on his face and a pair of boxers that has his surname written, Jordan’s Adonis is indeed looking impressive. Hence, it came as no surprise when the photo left fans in awe, who took to Twitter to express their feelings:

To note, Creed III is the ninth part of the Rocky film series and the first in the franchise that won’t star Sylvester Stallone aka Rocky Balboa, who is aboard the film as one of the producers though.

MGM Pictures, Chartoff-Winkler Productions, Proximity Media, and Outlier Society have rounded up the team of producers. The highly awaited movie is set to release on March 3, 2023, and has no significant competitors at the box office.

"This is fire": Fans hail the newly-released image of Creed III

Creed III is the third installment of the Creed series and comes with a lot of expectations since both its previous iterations, Creed (2015) and Creed II (2018), were blockbusters. The trailer, which dropped in October 2022, has garnered 14 million views already.

So three months later, when the makers shared a new poster, fans were ecstatic and their excitement showed in the comments they made on Twitter. Check out a few of these tweets below:

Synopsis, crew, and other details of Creed III

The upcoming sports drama film is based on characters sketched by Stallone and a story by Zach Baylin and Keenan Coogler, who also serve as screenplay writers. The synopsis of the upcoming film reads as:

“After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian -- a fighter who has nothing to lose.”

Apart from Jordan, the cast includes Tessa Thompson as Adonis’ wife Bianca Taylor and Jonathan Majors as his rival, Damian "Dame" Anderson.

#CREED3 @creedmovie There’s no enemy like the past. From director Michael B. Jordan, watch the official #Creed3 trailer now and see the movie in theaters and IMAX 3/3/23. There’s no enemy like the past. From director Michael B. Jordan, watch the official #Creed3 trailer now and see the movie in theaters and IMAX 3/3/23. https://t.co/AlUeoP7Cr2

Reports state that principal photography of the forthcoming flick started in Atlanta in late January 2022 and the filming schedule wrapped up on April 6, 2022.

Creed III will be released in cinema halls on Friday, March 3, 2023.

