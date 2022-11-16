In a recent Instagram story, Drake (@champagnepapi) appeared to throw shade at Taylor Swift when he shared a screenshot of the Billboard Charts with her song erased from the top spot.

On October 21, 2022, Swift released her album, Midnights, which was met with critical and commercial success. Her song, Anti-Hero, currently holds the coveted top stop on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking its third consecutive week in that position.

Meanwhile, Drake's recent collaboration with Salvage 21, Her Loss, has seven songs on the chart, holding spots 2 through 8. Placing ninth on the list is BackOutsideBoyz, a single by the rapper.

Pop Base @PopBase Drake covers up Taylor Swift’s #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with emojis in his latest Instagram story. Drake covers up Taylor Swift’s #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with emojis in his latest Instagram story. https://t.co/M3wAECSMyu

On Monday, November 14, he posted a screenshot of the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 on his Instagram account with Taylor's song at the top spot completely covered by a string of emojis.

The internet was unimpressed by the rapper's actions. One commented:

Fans call out Drakes' behavior, label him a "cry baby"

Internet users were unimpressed with Drake's behavior, and many calling the rapper's actions childish. Many even speculated on the reason behind the release of both the albums so close to each other.

Fans also brought up the topic of marketing tactics and double standards that Taylor has to face, suggesting that if the roles were reversed, "she be dragged for the rest of her life."

Here are some of the comments seen on Twitter:

SwiftRiana13 | 🤍WE LOVE YOU ARI❤️❤️ @SwiftAriana1989 if taylor did the opposite and put something to block someones name that block her everyone from now on will drag her, call her names and everything for the rest of her life meanwhile drake is literally getting praised right now. y'all are embarrassing if taylor did the opposite and put something to block someones name that block her everyone from now on will drag her, call her names and everything for the rest of her life meanwhile drake is literally getting praised right now. y'all are embarrassing https://t.co/NccZSGbZsY

katie @four3v3r Drake being petty to taylor is weird sir u literally posted this in April with no [email protected] Drake being petty to taylor is weird sir u literally posted this in April with no [email protected] https://t.co/3XrZFbtgPp

𝐀𝐁𝐁𝐘 @_abby_r0se when bab bunny broke drake’s records he congratulated him. when taylor broke his records and stayed at number 1, he threw a mini temper tantrum. he clearly hates women. megan the stallion and now taylor dude reevaluate your life fr @Drake when bab bunny broke drake’s records he congratulated him. when taylor broke his records and stayed at number 1, he threw a mini temper tantrum. he clearly hates women. megan the stallion and now taylor dude reevaluate your life fr @Drake

dayoncxes ⁴ @l3LACKPINK men so bitter of women’s success im crying drake really deleted that pic of him and taylor and blocked out her name in that ss cuz she beat himmen so bitter of women’s success im crying drake really deleted that pic of him and taylor and blocked out her name in that ss cuz she beat him 😭 men so bitter of women’s success im crying

choerry fans texas @wujukenzie By no means am I a Taylor swift liker but her being #1 over Drake is a public service that I will never be able to properly thank her for By no means am I a Taylor swift liker but her being #1 over Drake is a public service that I will never be able to properly thank her for

𝙹𝚘𝚑𝚗𝚗𝚢 (MOLAR TOOTH FREE) @JHTBEAN21 @SoccerStan07 @PopBase @Drake @taylorswift13 Funny, how when a male artist releases remixes nobody says anything, but when it’s Taylor, Swift, people all of a sudden have to make a huge deal out of everything. I feel bad for her bc It’s because she’s a girl. I hate it here. @SoccerStan07 @PopBase @Drake @taylorswift13 Funny, how when a male artist releases remixes nobody says anything, but when it’s Taylor, Swift, people all of a sudden have to make a huge deal out of everything. I feel bad for her bc It’s because she’s a girl. I hate it here.

emma 🌙💫 @midnightsalbum drake being petty towards taylor because she blocked him on the charts… like bffr it was YOUR decision to release your album right after hers drake being petty towards taylor because she blocked him on the charts… like bffr it was YOUR decision to release your album right after hers 😭

alex 🌙 fan acc @avocadolklore @PopBase @Drake @taylorswift13 tbh he had it coming since he always has this habit of releasing right after a big female artist drops sth, it’s about time tay broke that cycle @PopBase @Drake @taylorswift13 tbh he had it coming since he always has this habit of releasing right after a big female artist drops sth, it’s about time tay broke that cycle

Mike @kp_ts_ @talkofthecharts @taylorswift13 @Drake

She's promoting her music and every artist has the right to do that, what's you problem? @21savage To certain fanbases.She's promoting her music and every artist has the right to do that, what's you problem? @talkofthecharts @taylorswift13 @Drake @21savage To certain fanbases.She's promoting her music and every artist has the right to do that, what's you problem?

Needless to say, many Twitter users also used the opportunity to create new hilarious new memes addressing the beef.

After the rapper's Instagram story, many users took a leaf from his book and posted their versions of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Some went ahead and hid all of his songs using emojis. Others reminded everyone of Taylor’s feat last month where all the top 10 songs on the chart were from her latest album.

Drake is a Canadian rapper best known for his albums, Views (2016) and Certified Lover Boy (2021). His hip-hop and rapping style has garnered him acclaim both critically and commercially in the popular genre.

Taylor Swift is an American singer and songwriter known for her albums, Folklore (2020) and Lover (2019). She has frequently been praised for her songs and writing. Many of her songs have won her awards and accolades.

Both albums, Taylor's Midnights and Drake's Her Loss, are hugely successful and broke records in their own right.

Both artists have a long history of friendship and have been vocal about their mutual respect for each other. In April, Drake shared a throwback photo with Taylor, stating, "they too soft to understand the meaning of hard work." The Instagram post has since been deleted. There were rumors of a collaboration between them as well.

Both artists have since unfollowed each other on Instagram.

