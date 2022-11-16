In a recent Instagram story, Drake (@champagnepapi) appeared to throw shade at Taylor Swift when he shared a screenshot of the Billboard Charts with her song erased from the top spot.
On October 21, 2022, Swift released her album, Midnights, which was met with critical and commercial success. Her song, Anti-Hero, currently holds the coveted top stop on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking its third consecutive week in that position.
Meanwhile, Drake's recent collaboration with Salvage 21, Her Loss, has seven songs on the chart, holding spots 2 through 8. Placing ninth on the list is BackOutsideBoyz, a single by the rapper.
On Monday, November 14, he posted a screenshot of the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 on his Instagram account with Taylor's song at the top spot completely covered by a string of emojis.
The internet was unimpressed by the rapper's actions. One commented:
Fans call out Drakes' behavior, label him a "cry baby"
Internet users were unimpressed with Drake's behavior, and many calling the rapper's actions childish. Many even speculated on the reason behind the release of both the albums so close to each other.
Fans also brought up the topic of marketing tactics and double standards that Taylor has to face, suggesting that if the roles were reversed, "she be dragged for the rest of her life."
Here are some of the comments seen on Twitter:
Needless to say, many Twitter users also used the opportunity to create new hilarious new memes addressing the beef.
After the rapper's Instagram story, many users took a leaf from his book and posted their versions of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Some went ahead and hid all of his songs using emojis. Others reminded everyone of Taylor’s feat last month where all the top 10 songs on the chart were from her latest album.
Drake is a Canadian rapper best known for his albums, Views (2016) and Certified Lover Boy (2021). His hip-hop and rapping style has garnered him acclaim both critically and commercially in the popular genre.
Taylor Swift is an American singer and songwriter known for her albums, Folklore (2020) and Lover (2019). She has frequently been praised for her songs and writing. Many of her songs have won her awards and accolades.
Both albums, Taylor's Midnights and Drake's Her Loss, are hugely successful and broke records in their own right.
Both artists have a long history of friendship and have been vocal about their mutual respect for each other. In April, Drake shared a throwback photo with Taylor, stating, "they too soft to understand the meaning of hard work." The Instagram post has since been deleted. There were rumors of a collaboration between them as well.
Both artists have since unfollowed each other on Instagram.