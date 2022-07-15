Fact Check: Did Drake get arrested in Sweden? Free Drake memes take over the internet 

Rumors of Drake getting arrested in Sweden have flooded the internet. This comes after the rapper landed in the country on Thursday night, July 14.

Fans have since taken to Twitter asking for the singer to be released from prison. However, sources close to the Hotline Bling singer have confirmed that he was not arrested.

The gossip of the rapper being arrested in Sweden went viral after an unidentified source claimed that the former and his entourage were arrested at a nightclub on marijuana charges.

Many believed the rumor to be true after a video of the 35-year old’s baby blue Boeing 767 dubbed Air Drake landing in Sweden was uploaded on social media. Local media outlets have reported that the rapper was visiting the Östermalm district, a hotspot in Stockholm. Sources also claimed that he visited the popular Ciccio’s restaurant.

However, a spokesperson for the rapper has confirmed that he was not placed in custody and in a statement to The Daily Beast, they said:

“I cannot tell you any thing about that but I can confirm he is not in custody.”

XXL Mag and The Hollywood Reporter said that they received confirmation from the God's Plan singer's team. They said that the singer was in a hotel in Sweden and hadn't been arrested.

Netizens go berserk over Drake’s false arrest

It seems like the singer’s fans did not read the headlines immediately and rushed to Twitter making assumptions. Ardent followers of the singer uploaded memes of them getting ready to free the sensational rapper from prison.

Other jokes online included netizens asking US President Joe Biden to get the rapper released from jail. However, some netizens found it hilarious that fans were asking Biden to help Drake as the latter is from Canada. Many pointed out that the only politician who could possibly help the singer would be Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Netizens took to social media pleading for Biden to get the rapper released from jail as fellow rapper A$AP Rocky faced similar issues in Sweden similarly. In 2019, the Sundress rapper was incarcerated on assault charges. At the time, former President Donald Trump was trending online as many requested the controversial president to aid in the rapper’s release.

A few hilarious tweets, where fans devotedly used the hashtag "Free Drake," read:

bj 🕷 @theekiddbj how y’all telling Biden to free Drake bro he not even from the United States how y’all telling Biden to free Drake bro he not even from the United States 😭😭😭

matt mcfly @lord_rodriguez_ Me looking for the officer that arrested Drake in Sweden! Free drake Me looking for the officer that arrested Drake in Sweden! Free drake https://t.co/CF7oN8yqAf

a. @ahatefulwoman Me on my way to free Drake out of Jail. Me on my way to free Drake out of Jail. https://t.co/WURGaYuN7V

fullvikas @not_vikash USA people after knowing drake is not from USA



Free drake

USA people after knowing drake is not from USAFree drake https://t.co/IgJs09uX89

Fans also shared memes of Biden going to save the rapper to "boost his approval rating." Meanwhile, others said they wondered why they saw Drake trending on Twitter.

alex @AlexUlrichh Joe Biden coming in to free Drake to boost his approval rating



Joe Biden coming in to free Drake to boost his approval rating https://t.co/w0dQAV8S20

dee @deefromtweeter

*Drake in Swedish Jail* OnThinIce @OnThinlce Drake and his security are rumored to have been arrested by Swedish Police at a nightclub.



The current reason is rumored to be marijuana related. Drake and his security are rumored to have been arrested by Swedish Police at a nightclub.The current reason is rumored to be marijuana related. https://t.co/xF3SmZcPUK Everyone: “oh no! free Drake!”*Drake in Swedish Jail* twitter.com/onthinlce/stat… Everyone: “oh no! free Drake!”*Drake in Swedish Jail* twitter.com/onthinlce/stat… https://t.co/GzfQGUyMIK

♛ @BLEMlSH me & bro on the way to pick up drake rn me & bro on the way to pick up drake rn https://t.co/PiXJJWjdem

سُـــرى @qxtnc When I saw free Drake trending When I saw free Drake trending https://t.co/g1bc42s5hX

Felix @TheFiFiGalvan Travis Scott pulling up to Sweden to free Drake rn Travis Scott pulling up to Sweden to free Drake rn https://t.co/a2YeW2Ku42

Chris @__chris22__ “Joe, can you free Drake?”



Joe Biden: “Joe, can you free Drake?”Joe Biden: https://t.co/JR6h5Yq0az

A few netizens also speculated that rumors of false arrests surfaced online after WNBA star Brittney Griner’s arrest in Russia. The 31-year-old was arrested after being found traveling with cannabis at the airport.

Drake announces October World Weekend festival

Following his recent album release Honestly, Nevermind, the music legend has announced a music festival October World Weekend. This will take place between July 28 and August 1 in his hometown of Toronto.

The singer will be putting up shows alongside Young Money, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby and Chris Brown.

Fans can buy tickets from July 15 on ticketmaster.com.

It is worth noting that the singer's latest album Honestly, Nevermind went on to top the Billboard 200 as it was released.

