"There is no competing with him": Chris Brown shuts down comparisons with Michael Jackson, reveals he has shrines at his house in icon’s name

American singer and songwriter Chris Brown put a stop to a virtual debate that has been ongoing for days with a statement that there cannot be a comparison between him and the late Michael Jackson.

On Twitter, a new comparison was made by football star Ryan Clark between Brown and the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

The tweet went viral leading to an online debate of sorts. However, Brown defied the comparisons.

In an interview with Hip-Hop artist Big Boy, Brown said:

“That’s cap.”

When asked how he deals with the comparisons, Brown said:

“I stay the hell up out of it… I kind of back off it. My personal take is I wouldn’t even be breathing or even being able to sing a song if that man didn’t exist. So I don’t know if they look at it as the Jordan/Kobe thing but I can’t even look at it—[Jackson’s] light years ahead.”

He further added:

“There is no competing with him. Hell no. I got shrines of this man hanging up in my house. Hell naw, I ain’t better than Michael Jackson.”

Where did the comparison between Chris Brown and Michael Jackson start?

The recent comparisons between Brown and Michael Jackson were made by American footballer Ryan Clark, who, in a tweet, wrote on June 6, 2022:

Chris Brown is more talented than Michael Jackson… there I said it! Have a great week.

The tweet by the former National Football League (NFL) from United States went viral giving rise to a debate among netizens.

This is not the first time comparisons have been made between Chris Brown and Michael Jackson

This is not the first time Brown has been compared with Michael Jackson. In 2019, 50 Cent said that Brown was better than MJ. That same year, Justin Bieber also drew comparisons between Brown calling him a combination of Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur.

Bieber said:

“Everyone wants to wait til people die To give them the credit they deserve. I’m calling it now when CB passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time … trust me watch you will see.”

The comparisons between Brown and Michael Jackson date back to 2010 when Chris Brown paid tribute to Michael Jackson. In 2010, Brown paid homage to the late legend Michael Jackson during the BET Awards. Brown was introduced by Jackson’s brother Jermaine. During the performance, Brown donned a blue shirt, black sequined jacket, black slacks, white socks, and black loafers, which Michael Jackson was famous for.

Brown started the performance on Jackson’s The Way You Make Me Feel, followed by Billie Jean. Chris Brown burst into tears until he reached the final song, Man in the Mirror.

In the past, Brown has said that he was only interested in battling himself:

“I’ma keep it a hundred. I’ve been talking to the people so we might figure something out but I ain’t gon’ say nothing yet.”

Chris Brown awards and achievements

Brown has received numerous prizes over his career, including a Grammy Award, eighteen BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, and thirteen Soul Train Music Awards.

According to Billboard, Brown is one of the most influential and popular R&B singers of all time, with many hailing him as the 'King of R&B' alongside Usher and R. Kelly.

