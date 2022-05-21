What is the name of Chris Brown's next album? When's he releasing it?

Inspired by Michael Jackson, Chris Brown is one of the leading names in the R&B genre of this era. But the singer-songwriter has been out of the spotlight for years now. He released his last studio album, Indigo, almost three years ago.

The album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 and consisted of 32 tracks, while its extended version had an additional 10 tracks. Since then, the Virginia-born artist has been dropping singles casually but nothing major. However, this year, he is all set to make a storming comeback.

Chris Brown discusses his upcoming album

On July 9, 2020, Chris Brown announced that his next studio album would be named Breezy. For those who are unaware, this is a reference to Brown's stage moniker, Breezy. His next album is probably going to be a double album just like his previous ones, Heartbreak on a Full Moon and Indigo.

This could be due to two reasons. The first is that last year, Brown threw a hint on his social media accounts when he wrote, "My heart on this pen and pad. A SIDE B SIDE. Hope y'all f**k with my frequency. No time soon". Here, A-Side and B-Side refer to disc-1 and disc-2 which is how a double album is released.

Another reason for Breezy being a double album is that Chris Brown, earlier this year, revealed that his next album would have the same number of tracks as his debut album, which had a total of 18 tracks.

When's Chris Brown releasing Breezy?

Since Brown revealed the title of his next album in 2020, many critics expected him to drop it in the summer of 2021. Forbes even published an article on January 8, 2021, and listed Breezy as one of the most anticipated R&B albums of the year.

A few months later, Brown responded to the article by posting on his Instagram that he was in no hurry to drop his next project. His exact words were, "I ain't dropping it until I'm ready. I need to give y'all a chance to miss me".

Nevertheless, after much waiting, Chris Brown finally revealed the date two weeks ago. On May 9, the singer-dancer said Breezy would be released next month. Just nine days later, on his Instagram account, Brown announced the release date of Breezy as June 24, 2022. Along with this, he revealed the album's cover image as well.

How many artists are featured on Breezy?

In his past projects, Chris Brown has worked with many multi-platinum artists. Young Thug, Drake, and Future&Sage The Gemini are just a few of them. For this album, Ella Mai, Wizkid, Yung Bleu, H.E.R., Blxst, Lil Wayne, and Anderson. Paak, Jack Harlow, Fivio Foreign, and Tory Lanez are expected to be featured on Breezy.

Having said that, the two singles from CB's next album are already available. The tunes are called Iffy and WE (Warm Embrace), and they are incredible!

