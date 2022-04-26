Chris Brown and Lil Baby Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Chris Brown has announced that he will be going on a joint tour with Lil Baby this summer. Rolling Loud will present the "One Of Them Ones" tour, and tickets will be available through Live Nation. The tour will start in Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 15 and travel throughout the country through Boston, Toronto, Atlanta, and other cities before concluding in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the One of Them One's tour will go live on April 29 from 10 am EDT. Fans can also purchase tickets through LiveNation, and Rolling Loud Presale, which begins on April 28 at 10 am EDT.

The summer tour announcement was first made through a video posted to the singer’s TikTok account earlier this week. The video featured Inside the NBA theme music and showed Brown chucking a basketball as a trick shot. Brown danced his way to the camera before the ball could be swished in. The post also hinted at the possibility of some special guests along the way.

Chris Brown and Lil Baby 2022 tour dates

Brown will be accompanied by his companion, Lil Baby. Since his debut in 2017, the Grammy-nominated rapper has made his name the industry's finest.

July 15 - Raleigh, North Carolina

July 16 - Virginia Beach, Virginia

July 17 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

July 19 - Washington, DC

July 22 - New York City, New York

July 23 - Boston, Massachusetts

July 26 - Newark, New Jersey

July 27 - Hartford, Connecticut

July 29 - Toronto, Ontario

July 30 - Detroit, Michigan

July 31 - Columbus, Ohio

August 2 - Cincinnati, Ohio

August 4 - Chicago, Illinois

August 5 - St. Louis, Missouri

August 6 - Indianapolis, Indiana

August 9 - Charlotte, North Carolina

August 10 - Atlanta, Georgia

August 12 - West Palm Beach, Florida

August 13 - Tampa, Florida

August 16 - Dallas, Texas

August 17 - Houston, Texas

August 19 - Albuquerque, New Mexico

August 20 - Phoenix, Arizona

August 21 - Irvine, California

August 23 - Concord, California

August 26 - Los Angeles, California

August 27 - Las Vegas, California

Chris Brown is currently preparing for the release of his tenth studio album

Chris Brown is currently preparing to release his tenth studio album, "Breezy," and is basking in the success of its lead single. Earlier this month, he promised "a new era unlocked" for the album in an Instagram post. The single from Iffy is the singer's first release in almost three years. Breezy will be Brown's first full-length release since his 2020 collaboration project with Young Thug, Slime, and B and the official follow-up to his 2019 album Indigo.

