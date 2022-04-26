Chris Brown and Lil Baby Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Chris Brown has announced that he will be going on a joint tour with Lil Baby this summer. Rolling Loud will present the "One Of Them Ones" tour, and tickets will be available through Live Nation. The tour will start in Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 15 and travel throughout the country through Boston, Toronto, Atlanta, and other cities before concluding in Las Vegas.
Tickets for the One of Them One's tour will go live on April 29 from 10 am EDT. Fans can also purchase tickets through LiveNation, and Rolling Loud Presale, which begins on April 28 at 10 am EDT.
The summer tour announcement was first made through a video posted to the singer’s TikTok account earlier this week. The video featured Inside the NBA theme music and showed Brown chucking a basketball as a trick shot. Brown danced his way to the camera before the ball could be swished in. The post also hinted at the possibility of some special guests along the way.
Chris Brown and Lil Baby 2022 tour dates
Brown will be accompanied by his companion, Lil Baby. Since his debut in 2017, the Grammy-nominated rapper has made his name the industry's finest.
- July 15 - Raleigh, North Carolina
- July 16 - Virginia Beach, Virginia
- July 17 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- July 19 - Washington, DC
- July 22 - New York City, New York
- July 23 - Boston, Massachusetts
- July 26 - Newark, New Jersey
- July 27 - Hartford, Connecticut
- July 29 - Toronto, Ontario
- July 30 - Detroit, Michigan
- July 31 - Columbus, Ohio
- August 2 - Cincinnati, Ohio
- August 4 - Chicago, Illinois
- August 5 - St. Louis, Missouri
- August 6 - Indianapolis, Indiana
- August 9 - Charlotte, North Carolina
- August 10 - Atlanta, Georgia
- August 12 - West Palm Beach, Florida
- August 13 - Tampa, Florida
- August 16 - Dallas, Texas
- August 17 - Houston, Texas
- August 19 - Albuquerque, New Mexico
- August 20 - Phoenix, Arizona
- August 21 - Irvine, California
- August 23 - Concord, California
- August 26 - Los Angeles, California
- August 27 - Las Vegas, California
Chris Brown is currently preparing for the release of his tenth studio album
Chris Brown is currently preparing to release his tenth studio album, "Breezy," and is basking in the success of its lead single. Earlier this month, he promised "a new era unlocked" for the album in an Instagram post. The single from Iffy is the singer's first release in almost three years. Breezy will be Brown's first full-length release since his 2020 collaboration project with Young Thug, Slime, and B and the official follow-up to his 2019 album Indigo.