"Greatest rapper ever": Kanye West opens up on Drake and other controversial comments in upcoming 'Drink Champs' episode

In his third appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, Kanye West opened up about his stance on fellow rapper Drake, while making some serious allegations linking him and Kris Jenner.

The interview was released on October 15 by Drink Champs co-hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The video podcast follows a no-holds-barred format that is fueled by a few shots.

Following a tumultuous week of controversy, Yeezy shared more on his love/hate relationship with Drake, calling him the "greatest rapper ever," but also alluding to a personal relationship between the Canadian rapper and his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

What did Kanye West say on Drink Champs?

The week of controversy did not seem to be enough for Kanye West as he took to the video podcast platform to address his relationship with rapper 'Drizzy' Drake. Ye had previously opened up about his beef with the rapper, alluding to it being a love/hate relationship.

In the latest episode, titled Ye 3, West dubbed Drake 'the greatest rapper ever.' While their friendship has always been rocky, the Yeezy CEO graciously bowed down to the latter.

Though the initial comment was made in admiration, West also doubled down on his allegations against Drake. During his rants last week, Ye claimed that Champagne Papi and his ex-mother-in-law were involved in a personal and s*xual relationship. So when on the hot seat on Drink Champs, N.O.R.E. addressed the comment, to which Kanye West replied:

“Yeah, that was hard. You know what it means. Corey [Gamble] know what it means.”

Actor Corey Gamble, 41, and Kris Jenner, 66, have been dating for eight years since first meeting in 2014.

Drake and Kris Jenner, however, were rumored to have been in a relationship back in 2013. The two met at Kris' daughter Kylie Jenner's sweet 16th birthday party where Drake was the secret guest performer. Following this, Mama Jenner attended the Canadian rapper's Nothing Was the Same album release party, which sparked fresh rumors.

When asked about his growing relationship with Kris, Drake replied that he was "just a friend" to the whole family, including Kylie, Kendall, and Khloe. He then gave Kris a separate shoutout by calling her his "favorite" and the "queen of it all." He said:

"I'm just a friend, I really like Kylie Jenner a lot, I really like Kendall Jenner. Everybody's really nice. Khloé [Kardashian]'s really nice. And obviously, you know, the queen of it all, Kris Jenner, she's my favorite."

He added:

"She's the boss. She's actually in town tonight, I was trying to get her to come through. She might fall through and play a little FIFA, you know?"

Although Drake remains close to the Kardashian-Jenners, Kanye West has fallen out with the lot following his divorce from Kim. His brief beef with the God's Plan rapper reached its peak when Kanye West's Donda and Drake's Certified Lover Boy albums shared a release date.

