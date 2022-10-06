"Kris is a WHOLE mood": Fans react as Kris Jenner "gets high" after consuming $700 worth of weed gummies on The Kardashians

The Kardashians Season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu. The episode documented the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family as they dealt with personal struggles, professional commitments and health issues. The matriarch, Kris Jenner, tried to ease her hip pain by buying over $700 of weed gummies.

The official trailer for The Kardashians Season 2 teased Kris going into surgery following health complications. It was revealed on tonight's episode that she was having issues with her right hip and could potentially see a surgeon for the same soon. Kris, Khloe Kardashian and Corey Gamble were seen with weed gummies to help with her pain in the episode.

Kris, however, was seen trying to make sense of the situation after taking the gummies as she was seen constantly laughing during dinner. Fans were excited to see her struggling to keep herself together. One tweeted:

Kris Jenner "loses it" after consuming the weed gummies on The Kardashians

The latest episode of The Kardashians Season 2 saw Kris Jenner detailing her issues with her right hip. At the beginning of the episode, she confessed to sleeping in pain and it only got worse over the course of time. The matriarch, however, found relief in over $700 worth of weed gummies. She said:

“I’m just trying to maybe get some relief. Listen up everybody, in the state of California, this is all very legal. You have to be 21 years old, you can walk into a store and you can buy [weed] gummies!”

Kris was out on a weekend getaway to Palm Springs with daughter Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Corey Gamble, and the momager decided to take a pit stop at one of the local dispensaries and revealed that the store smelled “like a crazy party, like the ‘70s.” She asked the store clerk to give her "something for relaxation for joint paint."

The trio exited the store with a variety of flavorful gummies, including watermelon, cherries, and pineapple, among many others. They had spent a total of $732 for a total of three “sleep and party” bags. Although Kris confessed to being nervous about the gummies, she was ready to do anything to relieve her pain.

Later on in The Kardashians episode, the three of them sat down to have dinner at a Mexican restaurant. While Khloe didn't seem to deal with any after-effects following the consumption of the gummies, Kris struggled to make sense of the situation as she sat laughing and playing "peekaboo" with the restaurant napkin.

With the momager ordering five dishes, hysterically laughing and feeling fuzzy “from the neck up," she had a few sips of margaritas and completely lost her thought process as she couldn't process whatever Khloe asked her.

In a confessional on The Kardashians episode, Khloe said:

“The gummies have clearly kicked in with my mom. I don’t think my mom is feeling any hip pain right now, she doesn’t seem like it. I think we should have taken my mom home when she started playing peek-a-boo.”

Upon asking whether Khloe had seen her mother "get high," she replied in affirmation, but refused to divulge any details about the same.

By the end of The Kardashians episode, Kris was told by her physical therapist that it was time to see a surgeon. In a confessional, the matriarch broke down and said:

"My life would be in chaos if I had to schedule surgery right now with all the work that I have going on..It makes me want to cry because it scares the s**t out of me. You don’t want to feel like you’re going to be that person on a walker. I can’t tell my kids I’m scared, they have enough problems, they don’t need to worry about mom. I”m fine. Most of the time.”

Fans react to Kris Jenner's situation with the gummies

Fans loved watching Kris "getting high" after consuming the gummies. They took to social media to express their feelings. Check out what they have to say.

As per the preview clip for the upcoming episode of The Kardashians, Kris can be seen visiting the surgeon who tells her that she may need full hip replacement surgery, which sends her into a daze. However, Khloe explains that she needs to get it done in order to get back on her feet.

Catch up on all the drama next week on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu and 3 am on Disney+.

