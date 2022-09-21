Taylor Swift Midnights Tracklist: All you need to know as singer creates a stir with TikTok announcement

American pop star Taylor Swift has announced the title of a new track from her upcoming album, Midnights. Taking to TikTok, Taylor Swift posted a video titled Midnight's Mayhem with Me and revealed the title of the 13th track from the album, which will be called Mastermind.

Previously, the tracks were listed as "Track One," "Track Two," and so forth on the album's cover. Midnights is Swift's tenth studio album and will comprise a total of 13 tracks in the album's standard edition. While Side A features six tracks, side B will have seven tracks.

The Swift Society @TheSwiftSociety | @TaylorSwift13 revealed title for track 13 off of ‘Midnights’



— ‘mastermind’ | @TaylorSwift13 revealed title for track 13 off of ‘Midnights’— ‘mastermind’ 📲| @TaylorSwift13 revealed title for track 13 off of ‘Midnights’— ‘mastermind’ https://t.co/KIUCgGZOwL

Swift did not mention any collaborations for the upcoming album, which she announced earlier this month at the MTV VMA.

However, she recently released a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram, which featured her frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff, with whom she has worked on her previous albums, including 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, and Evermore.

Fans react to Taylor Swift’s announcement of new track from upcoming album

Ecstatic fans reacted to Taylor Swift’s announcement of her 13th track from the album, which is a month away from its official release.

kie’s midnights 🕰 31 @MlDNlGHTSWlFT i would check myself into a mental hospital today but taylor swift might announce the midnights lead single i would check myself into a mental hospital today but taylor swift might announce the midnights lead single

t @swifterous i do NOT apologize for the person i will become when midnights by taylor swift is released i do NOT apologize for the person i will become when midnights by taylor swift is released

t @swifterous midnights by taylor swift midnights by taylor swift https://t.co/QHfLgTi6IB

t @swifterous i don’t want to BeReal i want it to BeOctober21st so i can listen to midnights by taylor swift i don’t want to BeReal i want it to BeOctober21st so i can listen to midnights by taylor swift

jessica @enchantedjess13 the marvel end credits thing where it’s like “dr strange will return in infinity war” but it’s for taylor swift albums like “jack antonoff will return in midnights” the marvel end credits thing where it’s like “dr strange will return in infinity war” but it’s for taylor swift albums like “jack antonoff will return in midnights”

Taylor Swift Facts @blessedswifty POP EMERGENCY



Taylor Swift is now OFFICIALLY back in Pop with "Midnights" after 3 years. POP EMERGENCYTaylor Swift is now OFFICIALLY back in Pop with "Midnights" after 3 years. 🚨 POP EMERGENCY 🚨 Taylor Swift is now OFFICIALLY back in Pop with "Midnights" after 3 years. https://t.co/wdak7BpcHd

Taylor Swift's Midnights album pre-order, release date, and more

In August, Taylor Swift announced the album, Midnights at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she bagged the Video of the Year award for her project, All Too Well: The Short Film (10-minute version), for best long-form video and direction. Her Instagram post about the new album reads:

"Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight."

The album will be released on October 21 and can be pre-saved on Spotify and Apple Music. Physical copies of the album will be available via vinyl, CD, or cassette tape. The album can be pre-ordered from Swift's website and will ship on its release date.

Currently, there are four versions of the album that will come in the corresponding colors: Moonstone Blue Edition (the standard version), Jade Green Edition, Blood Moon Edition, and Mahogany Edition. Taylor Swift's website notes that each version includes:

13 songs

one of four collectible albums with unique front and back cover art

one of four unique collectible disc artwork

one of four unique marbled color CDs

a collectible lyric booklet with never-before-seen photos.

A separate clean version of the album is also being sold, suggesting that the standard edition contains explicit content.

Taylor Swift named the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade by NSAI

On September 20, Taylor Swift was named the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade by Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI). Speaking at the award function at the Ryman Auditorium, Swift said:

“I’ve learned by being in the entertainment industry for an extended period of time that this business operates with a very new, new, new, next, next, next mentality. For every artist or songwriter, we’re all just hoping to have one great year. One great album cycle. One great run at radio. And these days, one song that goes viral on TikTok. One glorious moment in the sun. (sic)”

She added:

“I say all of this because I’m up here receiving this beautiful award for a decade of work, and I can’t possibly explain how nice that feels. Because the way I see it, this is an award that celebrates a culmination of moments. Challenges. Gauntlets laid down. Albums I’m proud of. Triumphs. Strokes of luck or misfortune. Loud, embarrassing errors and the subsequent recovery from those mistakes, and the lessons learned from all of it.”

Swift then said that she had established genres for the lyrics she writes. There are three genres: Quill Lyrics, Fountain Pen Lyrics, and Glitter Gel Pen Lyrics.

She further elaborated, saying that the "Quill" style genre is for the words and phrasings are antiquated. She noted that most of her lyrics fall into the "Fountain Pen style" genre, which refers to a modern storyline or references.

The last genre for Taylor Swift's lyrics is Glitter Gel Pen, referring to lyrics that are frivolous, carefree, bouncy, and syncopated perfectly to the beat.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far