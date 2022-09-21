Taylor Swift Midnights Tracklist: All you need to know as singer creates a stir with TikTok announcement

American pop star Taylor Swift has announced the title of a new track from her upcoming album, Midnights. Taking to TikTok, Taylor Swift posted a video titled Midnight's Mayhem with Me and revealed the title of the 13th track from the album, which will be called Mastermind.
Previously, the tracks were listed as "Track One," "Track Two," and so forth on the album's cover. Midnights is Swift's tenth studio album and will comprise a total of 13 tracks in the album's standard edition. While Side A features six tracks, side B will have seven tracks.
Swift did not mention any collaborations for the upcoming album, which she announced earlier this month at the MTV VMA.
However, she recently released a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram, which featured her frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff, with whom she has worked on her previous albums, including 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, and Evermore.
Fans react to Taylor Swift’s announcement of new track from upcoming album
Ecstatic fans reacted to Taylor Swift’s announcement of her 13th track from the album, which is a month away from its official release.
Taylor Swift's Midnights album pre-order, release date, and more
In August, Taylor Swift announced the album, Midnights at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she bagged the Video of the Year award for her project, All Too Well: The Short Film (10-minute version), for best long-form video and direction. Her Instagram post about the new album reads:
"Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight."
The album will be released on October 21 and can be pre-saved on Spotify and Apple Music. Physical copies of the album will be available via vinyl, CD, or cassette tape. The album can be pre-ordered from Swift's website and will ship on its release date.
Currently, there are four versions of the album that will come in the corresponding colors: Moonstone Blue Edition (the standard version), Jade Green Edition, Blood Moon Edition, and Mahogany Edition. Taylor Swift's website notes that each version includes:
- 13 songs
- one of four collectible albums with unique front and back cover art
- one of four unique collectible disc artwork
- one of four unique marbled color CDs
- a collectible lyric booklet with never-before-seen photos.
A separate clean version of the album is also being sold, suggesting that the standard edition contains explicit content.
Taylor Swift named the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade by NSAI
On September 20, Taylor Swift was named the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade by Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI). Speaking at the award function at the Ryman Auditorium, Swift said:
“I’ve learned by being in the entertainment industry for an extended period of time that this business operates with a very new, new, new, next, next, next mentality. For every artist or songwriter, we’re all just hoping to have one great year. One great album cycle. One great run at radio. And these days, one song that goes viral on TikTok. One glorious moment in the sun. (sic)”
She added:
“I say all of this because I’m up here receiving this beautiful award for a decade of work, and I can’t possibly explain how nice that feels. Because the way I see it, this is an award that celebrates a culmination of moments. Challenges. Gauntlets laid down. Albums I’m proud of. Triumphs. Strokes of luck or misfortune. Loud, embarrassing errors and the subsequent recovery from those mistakes, and the lessons learned from all of it.”
Swift then said that she had established genres for the lyrics she writes. There are three genres: Quill Lyrics, Fountain Pen Lyrics, and Glitter Gel Pen Lyrics.
She further elaborated, saying that the "Quill" style genre is for the words and phrasings are antiquated. She noted that most of her lyrics fall into the "Fountain Pen style" genre, which refers to a modern storyline or references.
The last genre for Taylor Swift's lyrics is Glitter Gel Pen, referring to lyrics that are frivolous, carefree, bouncy, and syncopated perfectly to the beat.