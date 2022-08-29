Is Taylor Swift releasing a new album? All you need to know as fans begin October 21st countdown

Taylor Swift has announced a new album slated to come out on Friday, October 21, 2022. The singer made the announcement at the MTV Video Music Awards where she bagged the award for Video of the Year. The artist won the award for her project, All Too Well: The Short Film (10-minute version), for best long-form video and direction.
Swift teased her upcoming album while accepting the award, much to the delight of her fans. She said:
“I thought it would be a fun moment to tell you that my new album comes out Oct. 21. I will tell you more at midnight.”
While accepting the award, Swift thanked her fans and also appreciated other women in the category, including Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo. She said:
“I know with every second of this moment that we wouldn’t be able to make this short film if it weren’t for you – the fans. I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it wasn’t for you. You emboldened me to do that.”
She went on to say that the album would be called Midnights and would be her tenth studio album. She stated that the album would contain stories from 13 sleepless nights in her life. Swift announced the release of her new album two years after Folklore and Evermore, which came out five months apart.
Her Instagram post about the new album reads:
"Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight."
Fans react to Taylor Swift’s announcement for upcoming album
Excited fans of Taylor Swift, or Swifties as they are popularly called, took to Twitter to express their joy. Some gushed about the new album, saying it is their only "reason to live."
While another user called the album's release date ''a moment."
In a related news,Taylor Swift’s All Too Well is eligible for an Oscar next year
Earlier this month, Taylor Swift’s short film All Too Well: The Short Film gained eligibility for a nomination at the Oscars next year under Best Live Action Short. The 15-minute short film is Taylor's directorial debut.
Swift is reportedly working with a top consulting firm to help guide the film's awards campaign. During the film's release, the artist stated that it was about "an effervescent, curious young woman who ends up completely out of her depth."
Taylor Swift's short film was released online and at the AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on November 12, 2021. She stated during a Q&A that the film was inspired by Barbara Stanwyck's films, specifically Stella Dallas from 1937. The film, which stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien, was inspired by an extended version of her breakup song, All Too Well.