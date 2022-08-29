Create

Is Taylor Swift releasing a new album? All you need to know as fans begin October 21st countdown

Taylor Swift has announced a new album. (Image via Getty)
Yasmin Ahmed
Modified Aug 29, 2022 09:29 PM IST

Taylor Swift has announced a new album slated to come out on Friday, October 21, 2022. The singer made the announcement at the MTV Video Music Awards where she bagged the award for Video of the Year. The artist won the award for her project, All Too Well: The Short Film (10-minute version), for best long-form video and direction.

.@taylorswift13 announces that her new album drops October 21 during her #VMAs acceptance speech for Video of the Year https://t.co/nPBFh1epXU

Swift teased her upcoming album while accepting the award, much to the delight of her fans. She said:

“I thought it would be a fun moment to tell you that my new album comes out Oct. 21. I will tell you more at midnight.”

While accepting the award, Swift thanked her fans and also appreciated other women in the category, including Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo. She said:

“I know with every second of this moment that we wouldn’t be able to make this short film if it weren’t for you – the fans. I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it wasn’t for you. You emboldened me to do that.”

She went on to say that the album would be called Midnights and would be her tenth studio album. She stated that the album would contain stories from 13 sleepless nights in her life. Swift announced the release of her new album two years after Folklore and Evermore, which came out five months apart.

Her Instagram post about the new album reads:

"Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight."

Fans react to Taylor Swift’s announcement for upcoming album

youtube-cover

Excited fans of Taylor Swift, or Swifties as they are popularly called, took to Twitter to express their joy. Some gushed about the new album, saying it is their only "reason to live."

i now have a reason to live until october 21 https://t.co/x5cA3vY6qg
Can’t wait to find out what my brand new personality will be on October 21.
My music taste personality on October 21, 2022 https://t.co/5Edz11KX1a
@taylorswift13 me on october 21 to anyone in my vicinity https://t.co/TzzzzapVmG
Taylor Swift for #Midnights out on October 21#myedit https://t.co/9EyZ9mZVTO
ITS OFFICIAL OCTOBER 21 NEW ALBUM https://t.co/se1QJLap0w
“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face.”Taylor Swift — Midnights, October 21 https://t.co/dFhqp7hd0q
i apologize in advance for the person i’ll become once october 21 comes
13 midnights til October 21.. https://t.co/nn8Of9x82L
only 7 fridays until october 21 https://t.co/9nlW4xeilY
OCTOBER 21 IS REALLY A MOMENT https://t.co/COJNdICdVp

While another user called the album's release date ''a moment."

In a related news,Taylor Swift’s All Too Well is eligible for an Oscar next year

Swiftiesanswering the doubtAll Too Well Short Film, became eligible to run for an Oscar, for fulfilling the main prerequisite:1- Be released in the cinema before being released on other platforms (Taylor pre-released it with some fans, before the worldwide release on youtube) https://t.co/D6cqbeN7WR

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift’s short film All Too Well: The Short Film gained eligibility for a nomination at the Oscars next year under Best Live Action Short. The 15-minute short film is Taylor's directorial debut.

Swift is reportedly working with a top consulting firm to help guide the film's awards campaign. During the film's release, the artist stated that it was about "an effervescent, curious young woman who ends up completely out of her depth."

Taylor Swift's short film was released online and at the AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on November 12, 2021. She stated during a Q&A that the film was inspired by Barbara Stanwyck's films, specifically Stella Dallas from 1937. The film, which stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien, was inspired by an extended version of her breakup song, All Too Well.

